'Weaponized First Amendment Rights': The Biden Administration's Newest Censorship Excuse

The dismantling of the First Amendment is nearly complete. It’s been in shambles for decades, beginning with the Bush administration’s Orwellian PATRIOT Act following 9/11. Now the Biden administration is mopping up the remains.

I’ve previously documented elsewhere the corporate state’s unconstitutional war on so-called “malinformation” — which simply means true information that the government finds objectionable for whatever reason.

Now it’s gone to war with a curious phenomenon framed as “weaponized” free speech.

Via the Washington Post:

Federal authorities charged four Americans on Tuesday with roles in a malign campaign pushing pro-Kremlin propaganda in Florida and Missouri — expanding a previous case that charged a Russian operative with running illegal influence agents within the United States.” The FBI signaled its interest in the alleged activities in a series of raids last summer, at which point authorities charged a Moscow man, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, with working for years on behalf of Russian government officials to fund and direct fringe political groups in the United States. Among other things, Ionov allegedly advised the political campaigns of two unidentified candidates for public office in Florida.

The Department of Justice — itself ironically illicitly weaponized against “domestic terrorists” (aka Trump supporters) — put out a press release on its prosecution of the dissidents.

Via the U.S. Department of Justice (emphasis added):

Russia’s foreign intelligence service allegedly weaponized our First Amendment rights – freedoms Russia denies its own citizens – to divide Americans and interfere in elections in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The department will not hesitate to expose and prosecute those who sow discord and corrupt U.S. elections in service of hostile foreign interests, regardless of whether the culprits are U.S. citizens or foreign individuals abroad.

All of this neo-McCarthyite Russophobia was born of Hillary Clinton’s epic 2016 defeat suffered at the hands of Donald Trump. Ever since then, the national security state has been milking the ginned-up hysteria for all its worth.

Of course, we all know now, thanks to the anti-climactic Mueller report, that the Russiagate conspiracy theory that the Kremlin somehow “hacked the elections” in 2016 or any time was fabricated out of thin air to justify Clinton’s loss so she is never forced to grapple with her total lack of political talent.

Later, in 2020, they spun the theory to claim Hunter Biden’s real laptop was something called “Russian disinformation,” which they used to subvert the democratic process in order to save Democracy™.

Of course, none of the conspiracy theory’s proponents (like literally every news actor at CNN and MSNBC and every mainstream Democrat politician) was made to suffer any consequences for the Big Lie. They all still have their jobs and their social media accounts and the veneer of respectability in polite liberal society.