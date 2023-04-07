Unholy Alliance: Big Pharma Partners With NAACP to Push Public Subsidy of Weight Loss Drug

The question is often asked: why does every corporation, seemingly, embrace Social Justice™ ideology?

🏳️‍🌈What a delight to sit alongside Dr. Caballero of @Harvard at this morning's @novonordisk #Diversity & #Inclusion paneI as an #LGBT subject matter expert. Many thanks to @pridemedia for the invite and @jeffmasters1 for his outstanding moderation.🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZnxKkn4OU2 — Jeff Day NP (he/him) 🇺🇦 (@JeffDayNP) May 24, 2022

In June 2020, at the height of BLM hysteria after the passing of George Floyd, nearly every major biomedical firm in the West decried America’s “systemic racism” in unison.

Novo Nordisk vice president Doug Langa took to LinkedIn to declare that “this is a moment when we all need to be here for each other, as human beings. And our promise is that we will continue to stand united in keeping our workplace safe and inclusive, where everyone feels welcomed, heard, and respected, because racism, violence and all discrimination are wrong.”

Phil Southerland, CEO and Co-Founder of Team Novo Nordisk, pledged not to “let the death of George Floyd be in vain.”

Why does multinational pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk foster the racial grievance industry?

Because it’s a vehicle to move more product. The answer is simply that strategic partnerships are strategic when their interests converge.

Here we have a perfect case study, in which Novo Nordisk is partnering with the NAACP to lobby the government to cover seniors’ purchases of its flagship weight loss product (actually a diabetes drug) Ozempic.

Via Washington Post:

An unusual lobbying coalition that includes the pharmaceutical industry and the NAACP has been pushing Medicare to cover obesity medications — not just because of its 65 million participants but also because private insurers often follow its lead. But some experts warn that a win could ultimately translate into higher insurance premiums and taxes for everyone.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine this month, researchers pointed out that net prices can be more than 20 times the price of older weight-loss medications. If only 10 percent of eligible patients got the newer drugs, they calculated, it would cost taxpayers more than $26 billion.

In other words, by shoehorning Social Justice™ ideology into Public Health™ policy, Novo Nordisk stands to generate $26 billion in revenue at taxpayer expense.

Imagine all that equity!

The pharmaceutical industry does the same sleight-of-hand routine with its rabid endorsement of transgender ideology aimed at children.

It’s no coincidence that the industry generates tens of thousands of dollars off of each individual child patient prescribed these drugs, despite the dubious (at best) track record in the clinical literature of puberty blockers to effectively treat “gender dysphoria,” via the British Medical Journal (emphasis added):