45,000 Animal Deaths in East Palestine, Says Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources:

President Brandon and his dainty sidekick, Mayor Pete, would have their constituents believe the East Palestine trainwreck site is under control. Everything is fine.

Via BBC:

Nearly 45,000 animals have died as a result of a toxic train crash this month in an Ohio town, environmental officials have said. The figure from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources updates the initial estimate of 3,500 animals dead after the 3 February derailment. … Mary Mertz, who directs the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), said in a news conference on Thursday that all of the 43,700 animals found dead were aquatic species, and that there is no evidence that any terrestrial animals were killed by the train’s chemicals. [emphasis added]

Consider the national shame of leaving it to British media to report (at least part of) the truth while the American corporate media plays PR secretary for Mayor Pete to protect his political ambitions.

Let’s not give the BBC too much undue credit, though. Their repetition of the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources claim of “no evidence that any terrestrial animals were killed by the train’s chemicals” is contradicted by on-the-ground testimony from East Palestine residents.

No evidence, huh?