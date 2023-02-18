Based Grandma's Letter to 'Trans' Granddaughter 'Mike'

Grandma drops some truth bombs on “Mike.” She even deploys the based tactic of “deadnaming” — aka using her granddaughter’s actual name, not her “trans-affirmative” one. This adds insult to injury as the young lady tearfully reads her grammy’s hate speech into the camera for TikTok:

On this Our Blessed Mother’s feast day, I am writing to tell you that I will not address you as ‘Mike’… Others may comply with your request. My anguish at your chosen name at what that means has to do with your eternal soul. Know that I love you more than words could ever possibly convey to you… Because of my concerns for your soul and your mental health, I’m spending more time with Jesus in adoration.

Thoughts on grandma’s letter? I think it’s lovely but everyone is flaming it in the comments pic.twitter.com/OpTVUbIzTh — jade in ordinary time ❄️ (@catholicdoomer) December 19, 2022

Has Nana seen The Exorcist? The satanic LGBTQ+++™ demons, like the one inside of Mike, go crazy when you invoke prayer or the Lord, like cats in showers.

Granny likely knows that her refusal to play along with “Mike’s” gender fantasy, which, if her letter is any indication, would hurt her greatly as her care for her kin is evident.

But she did it anyway because she has concluded that the actual loving thing to do is not, in fact, to discard reality and accommodate an adult human’s mental illness when she can clearly see that no one else in her life is willing to bite the bullet.

“Mike,” by all appearances, is surrounded by cowards and sycophants who will toe the trendy woke line so as to maintain a relationship with mike and/or to score social brownie points themselves by “affirming” their daughter/friend/sister, etc. It’s clear that she is not accustomed to having her delusions scrutinized.