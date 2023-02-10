Oregon Professor: 'Gender-Affirming' Surgery Is White Supremacy!

Heavens to Betsy!

It’s not every day that a public university professor comes out of the woodwork to condemn “gender-affirming” surgery, but that’s exactly what Dr. Blair Peters has done.

Did Dr. Peters object on the moral grounds that it’s an unnecessary, elective mutilation for the sake of a demented, mass-scale social engineering project?

Naw.

Dr. Peters is upset because surgical mutilation of the genitals is actually white supremacy—or something. It’s not actually very clear what his argument is.

Via Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery:

[Gender-affirming surgery] has long been practiced under the influence of a binary bias [that] reinforces white, western ideals about gender identity and expression, further impacting care sought by BIPOC gender diverse individuals who may come from a lineage of more expansive understandings of gender…

We continue to reinforce white ideals of what it means to be masculine/feminine which continues the ‘othering’ of those impacted by colonialism and white supremacy.

To remedy the rampant white supremacy in transgender surgery, Peters recommends an alternative kind of operation he calls a “shaft-only phalloplasty,” which would neutralize the white supremacy through unexplained mechanisms.

While nonsensical, Peters’ claim is a common twist on the Social Justice™ tenet that, somehow, the acknowledgment of objectively male and female human sexes is the product of Western imperialism. Check out my thing about the two-spirit “indigiqueers” for further elaboration.

Peters previously publicly proclaimed his complicity in the surgical mutilation of “transgender” children in a since-deleted social media post, so he’s obviously deep in the game. His Twitter handle is, predictably, @queersurgeon.