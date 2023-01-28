UK Gov Suspends Vax for Healthy Under-50s, Corporate 'Fact Checkers' Obfuscate

The UK government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) just updated its official COVID-19 vaccination guidelines:

“The 2021 booster offer (third dose) for persons aged 16 to 49 years who are not in a clinical risk group should close in alignment with the close of the autumn 2022 vaccination campaign… primary course COVID-19 vaccination should move, over the course of 2023, towards a more targeted offer during vaccination campaigns to protect those persons at higher risk of severe COVID-19.”

Amazingly, after totally neglecting it for three years, the UK authorities now acknowledge the immunizing power of natural immunity acquired through previous infection: “It is estimated that over 97% of adults in England had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, either from infection or vaccination, by the end of August 2022. In Great Britain, an estimated 93 to 99% of children aged 12 to 15 years, and 74 to 98% of children aged 8 to 11 years, had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 at the end of August 2022.”

But there’s still no forthright explanation of side effects like myocarditis and strokes or the corporate malfeasance that Pfizer and Moderna used to rig the clinical trials to get their emergency use authorizations.

Related: Tony Blair Wants National Databases to Track Vaccination Status for a ‘Whole Slew‘ of Future Vaccines

Rather than acknowledging its misdeeds, the UK government instead plans to gradually shift its guidelines and hope no one inquires why it took them three years to publicly acknowledge basic facts like natural immunity. The same essential process is currently underway in the United States as Public Health™ authorities pass the buck like a hot potato.

For its part, the Associated Press published a “fact check” titled ” UK not banning COVID-19 vaccines for people under 50″ to run cover for the government and big pharma:

“CLAIM: The United Kingdom is banning anyone under the age of 50 from getting COVID-19 vaccines. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While the country will stop widely providing the vaccine to those under 50 next month, anyone deemed to have a clinical need, such as those at risk of severe illness, as well as frontline healthcare workers and caregivers, will still be able to get the shot. THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming the UK is prohibiting any and all people under the age of 50 from getting inoculated against COVID-19.”

What an odd headline, and even odder content, for a “fact check.” No credible critic of the vax ever claimed that the UK “banned” these products for anyone; rather, the advisory committee dropped their guidelines that anyone who is healthy and under 50 should get injected.

This is a perfect example of how the corporate “fact check” scam works: they pick out an obscure claim made on some internet forum by a single person — maybe even a bot — and then claim that’s the consensus narrative in the alternative media. Then they use that distorted assertion as a strawman piñata. Ultimately, the real, legitimate criticism of their masters in the corporate state is obscured by taking the reader down a separate rabbit hole.