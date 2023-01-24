Land Down Under (Ideological Occupation): 32% of Gen-Z Aussies Now LGBTQIA+

The Land Down Under is now the Land of Bottoms, apparently.

Only an insidious ideological virus inserted surreptitiously into the culture and allowed to fester for decades could have produced such a relatively rapid sociological transformation in the Land Down Under from a nation of hard-nosed adventurers into a cesspool of limp-wristed gender confusion.

The Daily Telegraph reports:

A third of Aussies aged 15 to 24 identify as LGBTQIA+… a new survey has revealed… Seeing different relationships online from a young age has given people the confidence to “live a life most true to them.”

The 32% figure represents a 15% increase since 2020 alone.

Of course, the argument among the activist class goes that the increase is due to greater societal tolerance of “gender minorities” or whatever term du jour these people use at any given time to collectively refer to themselves.

But, if that were the case, why a 15% increase since 2020? No sociological marker naturally shifts by 15% in such a short span — left to its own devices, no culture evolves that quickly on its own without intervention from the powers that be. And why since 2020? Transgenderism was all the rage in 2020, so if the only thing causing the increase was greater social acceptance, we would expect that all of the closeted gender non-conformists would have already stepped out.

Of course, none of this is supposed to make sense. “Rational linear thinking” is white supremacy, after all. Just not your head and affirm, bigot.