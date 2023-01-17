Biden Channels Inner George Santos to Honor MLK in Atlanta Church Speech, Narrates Comical Lie

Notorious compulsive liar Joe Biden — who was forced to drop out of the presidential primary in 1988 after he got caught plagiarizing his speeches multiple times yet who is somehow allegedly not on an identical moral footing with George Santos — told a hell of a tall tale to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. on his special day.

Biden: "I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the Black church. Not a joke." (Not a thing he ever did)

pic.twitter.com/1iz2AgPt26 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2023

I used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the black church. Not a joke.

More amazing than the lie itself is that Biden apparently either believes his audience is so moronic as to not be skeptical, or he simply doesn’t care. Or maybe he’s so detached from reality and so used to being surrounded by sycophants that audience apprehension about his fantastical stories doesn’t cross his mind.

The experts do suggest accommodating dementia patients in their delusions to avoid disorienting them.

Related: Look Who’s NOT Criticizing Rep. George Santos

Who in their right mind would believe a high school and college student would not only wake up at the break of dawn every single day to attend church (with no classes apparently before 9 a.m. any day of the week), then afterward head over to the black church in the Jim Crow era for an extra round of worship just to get down with the brothers?

Biden previously hilariously claimed on several occasions, while pandering to black voters in the 2020 primary, to have been arrested on his way to meet civil rights icon Nelson Mandela, among a litany of other lies throughout his decades of “public service.”

So the moralist hand-wringing from Democrats over George Santos is all theatre. I take back the equal moral footing thing, though. Santos, at least, hasn’t groped any children in public that we know of. Handsy Uncle Joseph’s body count is well over a baker’s dozen.