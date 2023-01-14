Ultra-cringe: Fox News' Neil Cavuto's Slobbering, Softball Interview With COVID Warlord Anthony Fauci

This one was painful to watch — not necessarily because it came as a surprise, given the platform and interviewer, but because it reinforces that no corner of corporate media will ever meaningfully challenge Anthony Fauci on his potential crimes against humanity.

And since Fauci will never submit to an interview outside of the corporate paradigm, he will likely never be held accountable — save for, perhaps, by a handful of renegade representatives and senators in Congressional testimony.

So here we are.

Watch for yourself. The fawning, deferential tone throughout the recent interview is totally embarrassing for Cavuto — or it would be, at least, if he had any shame. Not once does he challenge Fauci on his myriad documented lies over the past three years, or why he magically “couldn’t recall” details of his government activity vis-à-vis COVID-19 174 times in his deposition.

How many vaccinated people do you know who still got Covid? So many lies. I will hold Fauci accountable. https://t.co/Tks7Ym6HGQ — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2023

Tucker Carlson alone is the man at Fox who would hold Fauci’s feet to the fire. Alas, Fauci’s handlers would under no circumstances ever book him for an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight in a thousand years.

Neil Cavuto’s brown-nosing is the best we’re going to get. Over at MSNBC and CNN, it’s an all-out orgy of slobbering adoration.

Outside of a few outliers like Carlson, who slipped through the firewall and now merely retains his position because of his massive ratings (if he were lower on the totem pole at Fox he would have been gone long ago), Fox is now and has always been corporate propaganda — the yin to MSNBC’s yang.

Fox’s primary mandate is to shepherd the grassroots right into the corporate paradigm by slipping them mostly inconsequential culture war red meat. They will never, ever challenge the real power center that runs the American government. Neither will MSNBC or any other outlet.

So we’re left with the façade of dueling corporate media channels when, in reality, they serve the same master. The ruse works — although it’s less and less convincing over time — because not enough people who aren’t neck-deep in political analysis can suss out this fundamental truth.