Hysterical U.S. Transgenders Liken Themselves to Holocaust Victims, Plan to Seek Refuge Abroad

Delusional LGBTQ+++™ people think they’re going to discover a transgender utopia abroad where they can live their own truth or whatever, unmolested by the evil white man and his Christian nationalism.

Via Vice:

Rynn Azerial Willgohs, a 50-year-old transgender woman, has been rapidly researching ways to flee the United States. She’s from the U.S., but with physical attacks against transgender and nonbinary people on the rise and lawmakers targeting transgender people with increasingly draconian legislation that criminalizes their very existence… Her own experiences, and the increasingly hostile national climate, inspired Willgohs to start TRANSport, a budding non-profit that seeks to help trans people transition, navigate bureaucratic mazes, and ultimately finance their journeys as they flee the country.

I've had this conversation with nearly all of my trans friends. Many are making backup plans to flee if things get worse. It feels like 1929 Berlin. https://t.co/iKxC3EG4Bo pic.twitter.com/3GRo4IDzYF — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 11, 2023

Imagine the level of disconnect from reality to actually believe that the West is some kind of oppressive culture for LGBTQ+++™ people. U.S. embassies literally fly the “Pride” flag next to, or sometimes in lieu of, the national flag. Is there literally any larger possible signal of rhetorical submission to the trans agenda?

If they think they are mistreated in the West — which orients its entire cultural milieu to cater to their every whim, which coddles and pampers them, which re-educates professional psychologists like Dr. Jordan Peterson for the imaginary crime of “misgendering” people on the internet — wait until they get a load of what the Third World has in store for them and their whiny BS.

So you been to school

For a year or two

And you know you’ve seen it all

In daddy’s car

Thinkin’ you’ll go far…

Well you’ll work harder

With a gun in your back

For a bowl of rice a day

Slave for soldiers

‘Til you starve

Then your head is skewered on a stake

Now you can go where people are one

Now you can go where they get things done

What you need, my son

Is a holiday in Cambodia

—Dead Kennedys, “Holiday in Cambodia”

