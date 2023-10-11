Bigfoot Caught on Video in Colorado Mountains

I don’t know about you all, but I have been caught in a fugue of sorrow and apprehension ever since Saturday. The meat grinder in Ukraine, currently closing in on its second year, has been depressing enough, but the stories of incomprehensible, medieval barbarism coming out of Israel — and the soul-sucking gloom of knowing big war is looming — have been kicking all other current event concerns to the curb for me. So this wee bit of breaking news is just what the doctor ordered for those who, like me, need a break from the tragedies and fears of our currently rudderless world.

A Colorado couple, Shannon and Stetson Parker, were taking a trip through the mountains on a narrow-gauge steam-powered train on Sunday. The train ride passes through San Juan National Forest, which is nearly 2 million acres of wild, mountainous terrain. Not only that, but the park abuts another wildlife preserve, the Rio Grande National Forest, which also encompasses close to 2 million acres. The vastness of the wild open space in this part of the country could certainly provide a haven for Bigfoot to thrive undetected — if he exists.

The Parkers were enjoying the stunning view outside the train windows and watching for wildlife, so they were perfectly positioned to spot the Sasquatch as he went about his business. They and a fellow passenger were able to capture video and still images of the elusive creature.

Two days later, Shannon posted an account of the bizarre moment and pictures and video on her Facebook page:

It’s story time y’all! On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton. After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains . As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot. Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile I am trying to get a photo on my camera. Below is the video Brandon @bt92.travels got and the photos I took. Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video , the ever elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but We Believe!! #bigfootsighting #bigfootisreal #bigfoot

Click through to Shannon Parker’s Facebook post to see all the images:

The Parkers’ fellow passenger, a seasoned travel photographer identified as Brandon, captured the creature on video. It’s a sharp, clear video in broad daylight that shows what sure looks like Bigfoot, although at a distance. The beast is striding along when it notices the train, then it crouches down among the brush to hide. Its fur blends in impressively with the landscape, suggesting a coat designed by evolution rather than a costume maker.

I don’t know about you, but I am struck by the similarities in posture and gait between this new Bigfoot and the famous footage shot by Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin in October of 1967 in Bluff Creek, Calif. Here is the recently stabilized version of the classic Bigfoot footage:

Probably we will discover this new Bigfoot sighting is nothing but an amusing hoax in a day or two. Or perhaps it will remain as enduring as the 1967 footage, never disproven but also never conclusive. At any rate, it is a welcome relief from a world reeling with tragedy after calamity. It’s good to know there are still mysteries and possibilities we can’t pierce or comprehend. It means that anything is possible.