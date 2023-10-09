You'll Never Guess Who Else Was Partying After Israel Was Invaded

It shouldn’t surprise us that vile animals in medieval Middle Eastern hellholes were celebrating after their fellow vile animals invaded Israel and slaughtered innocent civilians. Nor that other vile animals were celebrating in nominally Western, stupid countries like Canada. I confess to being somewhat surprised to see open celebration of the bloody slaughter in my own country — what’s left of it, anyway — in places such as New York City.

“And as you might have seen, there was some sort of rave or desert party where they were having a great time, until the resistance came in electrified hang gliders and took at least several dozen hipsters” Speeches held at the ‘All Out For Palestine’ protest outside the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/JXLpPIvW6A — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2023

This is all the more unsettling when you remember that NYC became home to so many Jews who fled to the United States and rebuilt their lives that had been shattered by the Nazis. I can’t imagine the terror the elderly survivors still in the city must be feeling right now.

But as an American, there is one place that I still expect to take this Jihadian butchery seriously, and that is the seat of our Commander in Chief, the White House. Obviously, though, that is never going to happen so long as the current regime is in power.

Time’s Senior White House Correspondent, Brian Bennett, posted a pool report on Sunday evening in which he mentioned hearing a live band rocking out in the White House Rose Garden. When he inquired about what was going on, he was told that Joe and Jill were deigning to party with the help.

Now, I understand that the hard-working White House maids, chefs, and groundskeepers deserve a picnic as much as anyone, and there is no reason why they should have been deprived of some tasty barbecue just because there are diabolical animals in the world. And being decent, hard-working folk, they would surely have understood if the Leader of the Free World needed to take a pass on patronizing them with his presence while he attended to redressing the rapes, dismemberments, executions, and kidnappings underway against the citizens of one our most important allies. The First Lady could certainly have handled hostess duties on her own; it’s kind of her job description, after all.

But as of this writing — over two full days since the barbaric attack began and one day after Israel declared a state of war — “President” Biden has yet to issue a statement regarding the situation, let alone address the nation. Behold his only public remarks — a brief tweet — to date:

This morning, I spoke with @IsraeliPM to express my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists. We will remain in close contact over the coming days. The U.S. will continue to stand with the people of Israel. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2023

Related: The Biden Administration’s First Reaction to Hamas Attack Was to Call on Israel Not to Retaliate

There was a time when politicians used to worry about the “optics” of their actions, but that time has clearly passed. Our garbage ruling class is so firmly ensconced in power that it no longer cares what the peasants think.

Over the past few years, my vocabulary has been depleted of words to express the depth of my contempt for the Biden family and administration. As a result, I am now at a loss for words for this new low of callous, elitist oblivion. Despicable doesn’t come close to covering it.