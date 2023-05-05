Awww — Poor Hunter Biden Might Have to Beg for Help Paying His Mounting Legal Fees

The walls are closing in! … on Hunter Biden, and the poor profligate may soon be reduced to begging for help with his mounting legal fees. News is breaking today that the troubled lad is looking into setting up a legal defense fund to cover the cost of the many legal — some likely criminal — battles looming over him.

Understand that I have the utmost respect for anyone who was cursed with the addiction gene at birth but heroically wrestled the monkey off their own back. (In truth, no one can do it for you.) But one of the crucial steps an addict must take before fully freeing himself is owning up to and making amends for the harm he caused in the past. And privileged and pampered Hunter Biden has never done that. Rather, he has been protected from consequences for his criminal, venal, and degenerate acts for decades.

He has refused even to meet his own daughter, whom he sired during a fling with a stripper. (Can you say, “daddy issues”?) Nor will Hunter address the straight-up mountain of criminal, corrupt, and statutory infractions he for some reason documented on the laptop he later abandoned. And now he is fighting to pretend none of it ever happened, that he never did anything wrong. And he’s been getting cover from lax law enforcement along the way. It must be wild to be so privileged and protected.

Related: A Republican Congress Must Pass the TRUMP Act and End the Democrats’ Reign of Politicized Prosecution Terror

Meanwhile, weaponized enforcers at every level of government have been abusing their offices and taxpayers’ dollars to persecute Hunter’s father’s chief rival for going onto eight years now. Power-abusing Democrats have looted the government’s bottomless pockets to impoverish anyone remotely in Former President Trump’s personal or professional sphere.

Trump’s own legal expenses from endless investigation and prosecution are in the tens of millions. Luckily for him, he’s a billionaire, and the GOP and Trump’s PAC cover much of it. But it remains deeply, deeply unfair. And other, less wealthy targets were hurt much worse, such as Gen. Michael Flynn, who had to sell his house and drain his savings to fight the Russian Collusion scammers.

So there’s plenty of justification for us all to point and laugh at poor Hunter’s tribulations.

On Friday, Axios reported on the angst the Hunter situation is causing the Biden White House/Campaign:

Top aides to President Biden have clashed with Hunter Biden’s team over strategies for dealing with the legal battles and Republican attacks that surround the president’s son. Why it matters: The tensions led Hunter — without involving the president’s top aides — to hire prominent lawyer Abbe Lowell in December, as part of a plan to take a more combative approach than the White House and Hunter’s previous lawyer had taken. Hunter’s team also is moving toward creating a legal defense fund, and hiring ethics advisers for it. High-level Democrats and others are worried about the idea of the president’s son soliciting money to pay for his legal troubles.

“For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing,” Anthony Coley, the former top spokesman for the Justice Department who was senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, told Axios.

“Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”

Axios notes that “Hunter’s team and allies have not made a final decision on whether to move forward with a legal defense fund, according to people familiar with the matter.” The outlet also provides details both satisfying and sleazy:

Hunter Biden, a former investor and lobbyist, doesn’t have a steady source of income and is reportedly millions of dollars in legal debt. Lowell said Monday that Hunter has paid $750,000 in child support to Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman with whom Hunter had a child.

Many of Hunter’s expenses in recent years have been covered by Los Angeles attorney Kevin Morris, a confidante and adviser to the president’s son.

Lowell and Chris Clark, who is representing Hunter in the Justice Department probe, declined to comment on their financial arrangements with the president’s son. The White House declined to comment.

So while we can enjoy a dose of schadenfreude at the sleazy president’s sleazy son’s troubles, we are also reminded that these people will get money funneled to them one way or another. And while it’s nice to see the Biden Crime Family squirm — even just a little — we know they’ll probably never really have to pay for anything they’ve done or the graft they’ve taken in any meaningful way.