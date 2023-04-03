Lack of Primary Challengers Exposes Deeply Unhealthy Democrat Party

What does it say about a major political party if its would-be leaders with presidential aspirations are afraid to challenge the current senescent octogenarian face of the brand?

The time could not be riper for a fresh candidate to step into the fray and launch a campaign. By a two-to-one margin, Democrats want a fresh face to be their standard bearer in the 2024 election. How cowardly are the Democrat would-be leaders of the free world if they won’t take the lead in this political no-brainer? How can it be that no one will take advantage of this incredible moment to challenge the status quo and seize an unparalleled opportunity to blast into the race with massive name recognition?

Launching a primary challenge now would also give the challenger a huge advantage in fundraising. And even though the election is still 19 months away, time is of the essence. Axios notes that if Biden “ultimately chooses to bow out, the late decision could provide an advantage to Vice President Kamala Harris if she wanted to run for president — and it could foreclose options for other Democrats.” This is pathetic; even Democrats dislike Kamala Harris. Her overall approval has been underwater for the vast majority of her term as veep, and she famously dropped out of the primary in the 2020 election after failing to break single digits among Democrat voters. She’s a terrible candidate.

In fact, neither Biden nor Harris is a strong candidate against the top-tier Republican names being bandied about. Recent polling (for what that’s even worth anymore) shows former President Donald Trump nearly tying or else beating Biden in a rematch. Yet the more time that elapses without a challenge to “President” Joe Biden, the more cemented he — or, God forbid, Kamala — becomes as the 2024 Democrat candidate.

Another great reason for a Democrat challenger to announce a challenge now is that word with which Leftists are so enthralled: “historic.” How is no brash young challenger seizing the opportunity to become a historic candidate who challenges a sitting president? Especially a candidate of color, a woman, or a rainbow person?

Biden really has no reason to announce his candidacy anytime soon. As per Axios:

What we’re hearing: Biden and his inner circle don’t see drawbacks to the president taking his time — he doesn’t have a significant primary challenge, so for a while he can stay above the campaign fray and focus on governing. [lol, as if] Biden advisers also believe that waiting has a potential upside: It allows him to contrast his leadership from the Oval Office with the chaos in the Republican Party, and the drama surrounding former President Trump’s indictment.

“No Republican candidate or potential candidate will affect our timing,” a Biden adviser told Axios.

Biden has a trip to Ireland coming in mid-April, and must deal with the debt-ceiling and budget standoff with House Republicans early this summer. Between the lines: The announcement timeline also could be affected by his advisers’ desire for strong initial fundraising numbers, to avoid news reports about a lack of enthusiasm or vulnerability. Presidential candidates are required to disclose their totals after each quarter. The first fundraising quarter for 2023 has passed, and the second fundraising quarter runs April 1 to June 30. If Biden waits until May, some advisers might want to push the announcement until the third quarter, which begins in July. But fundraising can be difficult in July and August, so some advisers and allies think Biden’s re-election announcement could be delayed to the fall — although most don’t believe Biden will wait that long. … The bottom line: There’s no mechanism pushing Biden to announce his re-election campaign soon. And there’s no sign he will.

Democrat presidential aspirants: it’s wide open. Jump in!

And lest we forget, it’s possible that Biden will ultimately choose not to run for re-election or that he will have a health emergency that precludes his candidacy. Were that to happen, a chaotic free-for-all would erupt, as names and campaigns are launched in rapid succession. And by then, it would be too late: this incredibly charged and opportune moment to become the alternative face of the Democrat party will be gone forever.

On the Republican side, 2024 candidates are already stepping up. Naturally, former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner; he’s basically the incumbent. But unlike the neutered Democrats, other Republicans are comfortable announcing candidacies and challenging Trump. Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and former Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson have already announced their candidacies. Ron DeSantis hasn’t officially announced and is focusing on continuing to make Florida great, but everyone knows he’s running. And when the time comes, no one doubts DeSantis has the fortitude to announce his candidacy if he wants to. Because, unlike Democrats, Republicans are individuals with cojones. And unlike the Democrat party, the Republican party is open to things like choices, options, debate, and different ideas.

For their part, it seems no Democrat can muster the guts to challenge the pathetic dementia patient inhabiting the people’s White House; to seize this pregnant, historic opportunity. They would prefer to wait and see if Biden’s handlers allow (and select) someone else to assume the position. But then, if no candidate can even step up and run — and if the Democrat party is so inflexible and intolerant of any challenge to the dominant machine — then how could any would-be president who runs only if clearly incompetent Biden declines presume to lead the free world, anyway?

This is what happens when a party renounces its Americanism and instead takes up socialist-communist aspirations. No one can do anything without the Party’s permission.

It’s pathetic all around, the opposite of American, and deeply unhealthy.