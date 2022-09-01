Taliban Celebrates One-year Anniversary of Biden Bug-out With Parade of U.S. Military Assets

One year after the last American military flight scrammed out of Afghanistan, the resurgent Taliban celebrated with a triumphant parade featuring some of the billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment gifted to them by the Biden administration.

The sunny weather was perfect for a parade, and spectators as well as international participants were treated to quite a show at Bagram airfield, once the largest U.S. base in the country. In celebration of “President” Biden’s deadly, debasing, and demoralizing bug-out, Taliban infantrymen marched in formation and drove humvees, missile-bearing trucks, and armored personnel carriers, while American-made Black Hawks filled the sky above.

Some screens from military parade of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) celebrate first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-coalition from Afghanistan on August 31 2022.

MD-530F and UH-60A helicopters pic.twitter.com/EchGSsU0Yp — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) August 31, 2022

The Taliban’s Prime Minister, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, addressed the audience to proclaim that Taliban rule has been good for Afghanistan, and that “security has been ensured in the whole country,” reports Afghanistan International. Hassan Akhund congratuled Taliban forces on their great victory and memorialized those who had “sacrificed their bodies and parts of their bodies for the sake of God.”

Hassan Akhund urged his countrymen to stand strong in the face of international pressures, assuring them that they will succeed even in the face of sanctions. The Bakhtar News Agency, an organ of the Taliban, reports that he also urged Talibanis to retain the “ideals of Jihad” — a task certainly made easier with the massive arsenal Biden handed over a year earlier.

For our VIPs: The Biden Admin Considers Afghanistan Withdrawal a Success. For Real.

Bakhtar also claimed that representatives from Pakistan, China, Russia, and NATO member Turkey participated in Wednesday’s ceremony, and that Taliban forces marked the occasion with ceremonies and celebrations all across Afghanistan.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that there were additional “Freedom Day” festivities as well: “The Taliban also paraded in front of the former U.S. embassy in Afghanistan. On Tuesday night, the regime marked the anniversary of the departure of U.S. troops with fireworks and dancing.”