Hillary Clinton Flaunts Her Democrat Privilege, Peddles 'But Her Emails' Swag the Day After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Damn, it’s good to be a Democrat! The very day after news broke of a blatantly partisan FBI raid on the home of former President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton rubbed the furious nation’s face in her Lefty privilege.

Clinton — or whoever runs her Twitter account — thought today was a good day to pimp her swag celebrating that time DOJ let her skate after she destroyed 33,000 emails. This, even though the emails were under subpoena, and hundreds of them contained classified material that then-Secretary of State Clinton had improperly handled. Yet she suffered no legal consequences for her obvious crime.

However, Donald Trump has been accused of removing classified material from the White House — a flimsy pretext at best — and has now had his home raided and his personal safe broken into by the establishment’s weaponized FBI.

America woke up furious today. But Clinton saw an opportunity:

“Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether [Hillary’s current slush fund for promoting hard-Left politics] partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!” tweeted the failed presidential candidate, or the minions running her account:

A couple hours later, the account tweeted a claim that the hats were sold out but that t-shirts were available:

Then the hats were miraculously available again:

Apologies to my editor, but the cast-iron t*ts on this b*tch are simply unbelievable. I guess she never got over her butthurt from 2016.

At any rate, please remember that the Left is just about out of power in the United States and is getting ever more desperate. And desperate people do desperate things. Like provoking civil unrest and even civil war. Because if you’re a Globalist, toppling the United States is the ultimate goal.

If you think a civil war would consist of nothing more than American patriots taking down American liberals, you’re a sucker. China would have warships off our coast in a heartbeat, and all of South and Central America would move here while we were otherwise occupied. Do not be manipulated.

Never give them what they want.

