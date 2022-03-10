Serial Bad Driver Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces 20 Days Behind Bars

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has been charged with driving with a revoked license and faces the possibility of spending up to 20 days in jail.

Cawthorn was pulled over mid-morning on March 3, after Trooper Tyler Gantt noticed the 2019 Toyota truck being driven by the 26-year-old cross the median line.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea said that “During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked,” according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

In North Carolina, driving with a revoked license is a Class 3 misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 20 days in jail. Infractions are typically punished with a fine of up to $200 and/or probation, but Cawthorn has a couple of other motor vehicle transgressions pending as well. Court dates are already set for two speeding citations for incidents that occurred on Oct. 18 and Jan. 8. Apparently, Cawthorn, who has used a wheelchair since being seriously injured in a 2014 auto accident (he was not driving in that instance), has quite the lead foot. In addition, the congressman was cited once before for driving with a revoked license in 2017, but the charge was dismissed.

Cawthorn is doing much better politically than he is at driving. He was first elected to Congress in 2020 and rapidly became a conservative favorite. While six other people have declared their candidacy for the upcoming GOP primary, Cawthorne recently emerged as the runaway favorite in a ballot test, with 61.7% of GOP support. North Carolina Republicans give him an approval rating a fraction of a point under 80%.

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball told the Citizen-Times, “Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”

Just before Christmas, Cawthorn released a statement that he and his wife of eight months, Cristina, were divorcing. Adding this personal upheaval to the pressures of campaigning and the recent recklessness behind the wheel, one could conclude that this might be a good time to add Rep. Cawthorn and his family to one’s prayer list.