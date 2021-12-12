Trump Talks Obama, China, and More, with Bill O'Reilly in Florida

Former President Donald Trump joined Bill O’Reilly Saturday night in South Florida for the first night of their History Tour. The duo made some news during their conversation before a large audience in an arena with space for 20,000.

Massive crowd headed into FLA Live! The Trump/O'Reilly History show starts soon…

While media reports focused on Trump supposedly expressing admiration for his presidential predecessor “after years of criticizing and insulting him,” the 45th president also blamed Barack Obama for causing “tremendous division and hatred” in the country.

Despite the crowd booing Obama’s name, Trump said he “liked him” and added that he thought the 44th president was “smart and sharp.” Trump said he doesn’t believe rumors that Obama is secretly running the country for Biden, because Obama likes to golf too much and therefore would not be involved.

Trump reportedly had nothing complimentary to say about current President Joe Biden.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump said, among other claims, that Obama was the “founder of ISIS,” and “one of the worst presidents” in U.S. history.

Despite contentious comments and Obama’s ongoing disdain for Trump and his supporters, he wrote his successor an Inauguration Day letter five years ago that Trump said was “beautiful.”

O’Reilly and Trump discussed an array of issues, from foreign policy and the economy to the Jan. 6 riots — where the former president said Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down his recommendation for 10,000 National Guardsmen to police the area — and China’s role in COVID-19. Trump believes Beijing owes the world for their lack of reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reparations.

“They have to pay a price for the damage they caused,” he said. “They didn’t let the world know about it. They didn’t tell people to keep up their guard. They guarded China.”

Three video clips from the Trump History Tour just posted

The Trump/O’Reilly tour is in Orlando on Sunday then heads to downtown arenas in Dallas and Houston.