Media Allies Rush to Defend Biden After Devastating Day of Testimony

Several media members rushed to President Joe Biden’s defense Tuesday after it was suggested the president lied about feedback he was given by top military officials regarding last month’s horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Within their testimonies, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie described how they both recommended the U.S. maintain a 2,500-troop presence in Afghanistan.

But during a now-infamous August interview with ABC News, Biden said his military advisors did not advise him to maintain troops in Afghanistan.

Despite the contradiction, mainstream reporters defended the president.

Washington Post fact-checker Glen Kessler claimed Biden was “imprecise” when discussing numbers in the country.

FWIW, Biden's answers are imprecise and it's not clear exactly what he's referencing. He could be answering the 2,500-troop question. People should watch the full clip and judge for themselves. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 28, 2021

His colleague, the delusional Jennifer Rubin, went several steps further in her sycophancy, scribing a full column reprimanding Biden critics and lauding the commander-in-chief.

“For those who wanted an indefinite war, it is time to admit there was no way to preserve the status quo without loss of more American lives. For those who wanted a “clean” and swift end, it is time to acknowledge wars do not end that way,” one of the biggest military hawks of the early 21st century argued, sounding more like Bernie Sanders or Ron Paul. “The testimony went a long way toward confirming an uncomfortable truth: The 20-year war to create a viable Afghan state was a fruitless, misguided and arrogant undertaking. Moreover, the military officials’ emphasis on the disastrous Doha deal negotiated with the Taliban under President Donald Trump was a proper corrective to the hypocritical blame Republicans heaped on Biden.”

But Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a standard leftist who nonetheless has been critical of the chaotic withdrawal, remained pleased by the proceedings.

Democrat Senator Blumenthal on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: No answers, "no clarity," "nobody in charge." pic.twitter.com/sZeimw1Y6k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

As is her duty, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden Tuesday afternoon in a turbulent performance, claiming military advisers were “split” on leaving a troop presence in country, despite the generals’ testimony.

“Ultimately, regardless of the advice, it is his decision,” Psaki said. “He is the commander in chief. He is the president.”

Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley appeared on Fox News to chime in about the president.

-Biden said Al-Qaeda isn’t in Afghanistan. False.

-Biden said he couldn’t recall being told to keep forces there. False.

-Biden said he was told the Afghan military could stand on their own. False.

-Biden said he would get all Americans out. False. There is a pattern here… pic.twitter.com/GMfne2yMgA — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 28, 2021

“I think we heard from our generals about what transpired. The person we need to hear from is the president of the United States,” the potential 2024 presidential candidate explained. “This even caused more questions I think for President Biden, which are: you said none of your military said anything to you about keeping forces on the ground, about keeping Bagram Air Base; you said you couldn’t recall it. Well, clearly your generals said they did tell you, so we need an answer.”