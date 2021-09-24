BARBARIC: House Dems Pass Bill Permitting Abortion on Demand Through All Nine Months of Pregnancy

An erratic and often appalling week for Democrats closed with more controversy.

By a 218-211 vote, the House passed a bill Friday permitting and “codifying” the right to abort unborn children on demand for all nine months of a pregnancy.

Every Democrat except for Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) — who was quickly vilified by the hard left — voted for the bill, and every Republican opposed it, cementing the battle over abortion.

After delaying the effort to pass the radical measure for several years, Democrats pounced on the perceived anger over the recent Texas Heartbeat Act to preempt the possibility that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade‘s legal philosophy in the upcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

The last pro-life Democrat, who was defeated last year by a pro-abortion nutcase, warned his party of its extremism.

And well beyond that to the ballot box. Dems are giving their opponents specific extreme abortion policies that they are now on record as supporting, many policies opposed by large majorities of Americans. https://t.co/ywt2GenEjQ — Dan Lipinski (@DanLipinski2) September 24, 2021

Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) were blunt and emotional about how the act specifically devalues women.

I was proud to voice my opposition to the “Abortion on Demand Act.” It is an honor to represent the lives of the unborn in Congress, and I will always fight for their well-being. pic.twitter.com/kjsC1w1lL9 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) September 24, 2021

Rep. Gallagher after every Democrat voted for radical abortion legislation in the House: "This is how far the center of gravity in the Democratic Party has shifted to the far-left on this issue." pic.twitter.com/ExiGo3sqlA — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) September 24, 2021

Likely the only aspect Democrats struggled with was the title, “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA), since pregnant women suddenly have become “birthing people.” Female nouns are being replaced with gender-neutral ones; the ACLU insanely removed the word “woman” from a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote this week.

If passed by the U.S. Senate, which is far from certain, the WHPA would invalidate nearly every state provision limiting abortion and state policies like informed-consent laws, bans on sex-selective and disability-based abortions, and 24-hour waiting periods.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attempting to debunk her archbishop’s condemnations and brandish her pseudo-Catholic credentials, said this week, “I’m Catholic. I come from a pro-life family, not active in that regard, different in their view of a woman’s right to choose. I had five children in six years and one week. And I keep saying …when you have five children in six years and one day, we can talk about what business it is of any of us to tell anyone else to do. For us, it was a complete and total blessing, which we enjoy every day of our lives. But it is none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families.”

Meanwhile, most people still do not understand Roe. Fox News released a telling poll of 1,000 voters around the country Thursday showing two-thirds of Americans say they don’t want the controversial 1973 case overturned, even though respondents were evenly split on whether abortion should be legal.

The results indicate most Americans are unaware of the effect the Supreme Court’s rulings in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) had on abortion policy. Unless Roe and subsequent abortion decisions are overturned, abortion simply can’t be made illegal, despite what crazy left-wingers have written for weeks.

Under the Court’s abortion jurisprudence, states can enact only marginal pro-life protections, and even if those restrictions make it through legal challenges, many remain essentially unenforceable because of an exception for “maternal health,” which is broadly defined as a mother’s physical, mental, emotional, and financial health.

