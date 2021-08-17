George W. Bush Releases Heartfelt Statement as Taliban Takes Afghanistan

The 450 words focused on the humanitarian situation that followed the chaotic evacuation from a conflict his administration initiated to eradicate the Taliban following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” the statement began. “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

“The Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation. The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”

Seven in 10 Afghans are under age 25, meaning the majority of its 38 million residents only know a country of opportunity for everyone, and especially freedom for women to attend school and pursue careers.

“Laura and I are confident that the evacuation efforts will be effective because they are being carried out by the remarkable men and women of the United States Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community. And we want to speak to them directly, along with the veterans who have served in Afghanistan,” the couple declared.

“Many of you deal with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. And some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror,” the Bushes continued. “Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al-Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care. You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.”

The 43rd president and first lady remain optimistic despite tough times.

“Like our country, Afghanistan is also made up of resilient, vibrant people,” they concluded. “The choices they will make for opportunity, education, and liberty will also determine Afghanistan’s future. Let us all resolve to be united in saving lives and praying for the people of Afghanistan.”