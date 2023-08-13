Barack Obama's Brother Says He Will Support Trump in 2024

Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s half-brother, told Breitbart News that he will be supporting former Donald Trump for president in 2024.

“F BIDEN,” Malik wrote on X, including a picture of himself wearing a red hat with the same message in white letters.

Malik became a social media sensation in 2016 when he announced his support for Trump. He was immediately shunned by his brother for supporting the former president. Malik is again supporting Trump in what could be a rematch between Trump and President Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice president.

When asked if he would be all in for Trump in 2024, Malik said: “Yes, I am.”

Malik said he wore the red hat because he’s a Republican, “not a Democrat.”

“I wore the hat because Gary had it, and you know, Sloppy Joe, he’s not a fan of mine. I’m not a Democrat. I’m a Republican,” Malik said.

Malik also uploaded a video saying, “F Biden, you know what that means.”

With my man @findgg33. Sunny Las Vegas. About to do this DYNOMITE!! PODCAST tonight! pic.twitter.com/zwXc4zGwPl — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 12, 2023

The designer of the hat, Gary Grinberg, told Breitbart News that he created the hat to be “vocal” about his disappointment with the Biden administration.

“I designed the hat because I’m going to be vocal. I’m not going to shut my mouth. I’m not going to be a ‘hear no evil, see no evil.’ I want people to see it, that’s why I made it red. So, it f—ing stood out,” Grinberg said.

Malik said he didn’t get along with Barack, adding that while he visited the White House at least twice during his brother’s tenure he has not spoken to him lately.

“I don’t get along with him,” Malik said of his brother. “I think he’s a big disappointment to me because he’s not the same person that he used to be when we were together. It seems like once he became a big shot, it got to his head. And now he thinks that he’s god.”

Malik has also spread rumors online — perhaps jokingly — that Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, is actually a man pretending to be a woman.

*He/She — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) April 10, 2023

“I Malik Obama will campaign against Michelle Obama when she runs for President,” Malik wrote on X in April, before correcting himself and posting “*He/She.”