Nikki Haley Signs RNC Pledge to Support Eventual Republican Nominee

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has signed the Republican National Committee pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee for 2024. Billionaire tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the pledge earlier this week. By signing the document, all three previously mentioned candidates will have a chance to participate in the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“I, Nikki R. Haley, affirm that I agree to appear in only Primary and General Election debates that have been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, pursuant to Rule 10(a)(11) of The Rules of the Republican Party. I acknowledge and accept that if I fail to sign this pledge or if I participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, I will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee sanctioned debates,” the document stated.

“Additionally, I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden,” the pledge adds. “I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party.”

Haley, emphasizing a point she’s made in the past, crossed out President Joe Biden’s name in the pledge, replacing it with “President Harris,” signaling that she believes the election isn’t against Biden, but rather against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have said, and I say it to every Republican candidate who’s going to get on that debate stage, I will support the Republican that comes out of that. Certainly, I want it to be me, but I’m gonna support the Republican because I don’t believe that America can afford President Kamala Harris and we need to remember that,” Haley told Fox News last month.

Haley’s appearance on Fox News was not the first time she had echoed her “President Harris” comments. In June, the GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor told Fox News that “a vote for President Biden, it’s actually a vote for President Harris.” In April, the former South Carolina governor made similar statements.

According to the RNC pledge, candidates must affirm that they will only participate in debates sanctioned by the committee, and if they fail to sign the pledge or participate in an unsanctioned debate, the RNC will prevent them from participating in any further debates.