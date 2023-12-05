'Congressional Icon' George Santos Joins Cameo

Cameo is a service where people can sign up to have personalized videos made for them. People do this for all types of events, birthday parties, anniversaries, promotions, advice, motivation, or really any event or circumstance that you can imagine.

First, you choose a person who’s available from one of many categories, such as actors, reality TV stars, athletes, comedians, musicians, creators, and the like. Then, once you’ve selected the celebrity or athlete that you want, you inform them of what specific message you want them to deliver. They then have up to seven days to prepare your message, which when completed, is sent directly to you.

If you think about it, the concept is kind of unique. Personally, I wouldn’t use it for anyone I know, but I can see a young child or teen cherishing the moment if one of their heroes or idols sent them a message. As a kid, I would have loved to have had Roberto Clemente send me a message, a super sincere, exceptionally talented athlete who inspired others by both his words and his actions.

When you think of the type of person that fits the mold of a talking head on Cameo, where the hell does George Santos fit in? Off the top of my head, I can see him being called on for an “unfulfilled potential” convention.

He would also be perfect for some short “How-to” videos. For instance, “How to Fake a College Degree” would be a good one for today’s college students. Maybe one on “How to Fake a Wall Street Career,” or better yet, he could team up with Elizabeth Warren and do one on “How to Fake Your Heritage.” I’m betting that one would be a bestseller, and you could probably charge more for it since you’re getting two liars on one video.

Last week, Santos began testing the waters. He started sending out videos for $75 each to provide his adoring public with an idea of what they could expect if they ordered one of his messages. Now he’s raised the price to $200, so apparently, he was a hit with the delusional, rubber-wallpaper community.

On his Cameo bio, Santos describes himself as a “Former Congressional Icon.” He also states that he is “the expelled member of Congress from New York City,” as though it’s a badge of honor. He didn’t mention that he was expelled for misusing campaign funds, but I’m sure he’ll pull that out of the drawer for videos during tax season next year.

Santos isn’t the first politician to join Cameo, nor will he be the last. He joins the ranks of Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and political consultant Roger Stone, both of whom have their own profiles, and both tout nearly five-star ratings.

Still, Santos’s case is different. After all, he was only a freshman Congressman. Last week, Santos was expelled from the House following a brief but scandal-plagued tenure, to say the least. It should be noted that he is only the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues.

It would be hard to argue at this point that Santos didn’t scam his way into Congress. Now he has a brand-new platform that I’m betting he will not hesitate to corrupt. In addition to all the opportunities I mentioned earlier, I’m sure plenty of Democrats will be using his services.

After all, just like cream always rises to the top, slime always slumps to the bottom, so the liberal Democrats will instinctively know exactly where to find him.