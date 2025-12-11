Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Hitched. His Wedding Photo Is Super Based

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who entered the spotlight after he shot and killed two radical leftist protesters who threatened his life during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, has been rather quiet for a bit. However, he broke that silence when he announced on social media that he got hitched six months ago and his wedding photo is breaking the internet.

Rittenhouse shared a wedding photo featuring his gorgeous new bride, Bell, showing her holding an AR-15 rifle, the same weapon he used to successfully defend himself during the incident from August 2020. You just know liberals blew a gasket as soon as they feasted their eyes on the photo. Let the flood of leftist tears commence!

"I'm back on social media, I'm back in the fight, and I'm here to stay," Rittenhouse wrote in his post on the social media platform X. "For a quick update, 6 months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend. @BelleRittenhouse, I couldn't be happier. I love you beautiful."

He wrapped up the post by saying he has some big announcements coming in the near future. One look at the photo makes it clear that Rittenhouse experienced a bit of a "glow-up" himself. Sporting a sleek suit next to his bride, Rittenhouse looks cut and in good shape. He's all grown up, folks.

"Rittenhouse entered the national eye on August 25, 2020, after he used an AR-15 rifle to defend himself while under assault in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He then faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to the melee during Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha," Breitbart News explained.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges on November 19, 2021, a huge victory for the Second Amendment and the right all Americans have to defend themselves from violent criminals. Footage from that night made it pretty clear the young man acted in the right. Unfortunately, leftists have only grown crazier since then, believing the only way to handle disagreements is through cold-blooded murder, a fact the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this year made painfully clear.

A few hours after posting the wedding photo, Rittenhouse jumped on X again to say, "I support the Second Amendment because without it, I might not be here today. In 2020, when I was 17, I landed in a situation where violent criminals attacked me, struck me in the head multiple times, and one even pointed a gun at my face. I’m no hero. I had no choice but to defend my own life in that moment. I’m not in prison — and I’m alive — because the Founders recognized our God-given right to self-defense, and the jury recognized that simple fact."

The Founders created the Second Amendment to give us the means to defend our rights against tyranny and to protect our lives and property from those who would take them. Liberals have spent a long, long time trying to strip this right away through piecemeal legislation, knowing that an outright gun ban won’t fly here in the good old U.S.A.

However, they’ve slapped so many limits on purchasing guns that they’ve made it difficult for normal, law-abiding citizens to access weapons for self-protection. And at the same time, they’ve defunded police departments across the country. How, exactly, do they expect people to stay safe from violent crime? Why does the left seem hellbent on defending criminals more than their victims?

This is why we can’t let the Second Amendment get lost in the shuffle of other important issues. Progressives are sneaky. They haven’t given up on the idea of taking your guns. Stay vigilant.

