Late-Night Hosts Eat Crow, Give Trump Credit for Gaza Ceasefire

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel — both notorious for hating President Donald Trump — admitted on air that he deserves credit for ending the war between Israel and Gaza.

I know what you're thinking. The world must be coming to an end. Maybe you're wondering if the rapture happened and you've been left behind? Well, if you have, then so have I. How is it possible, in this reality, that two of Trump's biggest haters just gave him respect and credit for his work in ending the two-year-long conflict in the Middle East?

Miracles still happen, folks.

Both men highlighted the president’s success in brokering the peace deal during their monologues on The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! They gave President Trump “credit where credit is due” for securing the Gaza ceasefire. Of course, they still slid in a few jabs at him, but overall, it was rather cordial.

Colbert opened by saying he’d missed a “doozy” of a week — from Taylor Swift’s mixed reviews to the government shutdown — before turning to Trump’s peace deal.

He followed that up by addressing Trump's peace deal.

“It’s less, we didn’t start the fire and more everything’s on fire,” Colbert said shortly before discussing the events of the past week. “There is some good news out there because, today, thanks to Trump’s newly brokered ceasefire in Gaza, all living Israeli hostages and almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released. It’s important. Credit where credit is due — Donald Trump did something good.”

Colbert then jokingly asked his offstage producers, "Are we still canceled? Are you sure? I tried."

On his show, Kimmel said, “What a day for Donald Trump. You know what? He finally did something positive today and I want to give him credit for it, ’cause I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself.”

“While we’re only in the first phase of what will undoubtably be a long and tricky process, the fact is the bombing has stopped. The hostages have been released,” Kimmel added. And then came the swipe.

“And Trump deserves some of the praise for that. So, I know it sounds crazy to say but, good work on that one, President Trump. Now maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea," he said.

President Trump and two dozen world leaders displayed unity Monday at the Middle East Peace signing ceremony, launching phase one of the agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The president, joined by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed the agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh only hours after delivering a powerful address to the Knesset in Tel Aviv.

Kimmel and Colbert don’t realize that President Trump has done far more than this “one good thing.” He's been defending our freedoms and liberties, all the while protecting the country from foreign invaders. Add to that his dedication to keeping America out of armed conflicts across the world, along with working toward economic stability, and you have the recipe for a successful administration.

Hopefully, liberals open their eyes, quit feasting on propaganda, and finally see how much the president has already accomplished in just one year.

