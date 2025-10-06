Build-A-Bear Employee Refuses to Name Teen's Stuffed Animal 'Charlie Kirk'

A teenager from Tukwila, Wash., says a Build-A-Bear employee refused to print conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s name on her teddy bear’s birth certificate. The incident allegedly happened at Southcenter Mall on September 26, when 16-year-old Evi McCormick and her friends stopped by the store.

Advertisement

At Build-A-Bear, customers create their own stuffed toys and name them whatever they like. But McCormick says that after she finished her bear, the employee refused to print Kirk’s name on the certificate.

“She just didn’t agree with it. She didn’t support it and she told me, ‘We’re not doing this,’ folded it up in a force and threw it away,” the teen said.

BREAKING: Employee at a Build-A-Bear Workshop in Tukwila, WA, REFUSED a request to write Charlie Kirk's name on the bear's birth certificate for a customer.



Evi McCormick, who requested it be named after Charlie, said that the employee said "We're not doing this" before… pic.twitter.com/k77D0I7smE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

A radical leftist assassinated Kirk — a devout follower of Christ and co-founder of Turning Point USA — on Sept. 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Since that horrific day, millions around the world have mourned his death and vowed to carry on his mission.

Meanwhile, a significant number of liberals have celebrated his murder in gross and deplorable ways.

After the incident, a Build-A-Bear customer service representative told local media that company leadership would handle the matter. McCormick’s mother called the corporate office and later received an apology.

Advertisement

According to King 5, McCormick’s mother said Build-A-Bear promised to retrain employees in Seattle and nationwide to keep politics out of the workplace.

McCormick told the press that Kirk was "a role model" and spoke of how deeply influenced she was by him and his life.

Of course, if a conservative employee had refused to write something supporting a leftist on a teddy bear (not that anyone on the right would ever stoop that low), the outrage machine would be screaming for their firing. “Rules for thee, but not for me” might as well be the left’s family crest.

In California, activists dragged a coffee shop through the mud for supporting Charlie Kirk, but patriotic customers responded by flooding the place with business.

Kirk's pastor and close friend, Rob McCoy, said of Charlie after his murder, "My friend Charlie Kirk was murdered today by a coward. His life will be remembered for many wonderful things. He built it all with the power of the spoken word. He never used violence but was threatened every day with violence by those who couldn’t contend with logic and truth and now they have done to my friend what evil always does; it takes away life.”

Advertisement

“Charlie did not die however but instead he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death. All evil knows is death and they derive power from death. Charlie lived for life and will be remembered for this,” he continued.

Leftists can't seem to turn off politics. It infects every area of their life. For them, all things must be politicized, even stuffed animals. It's a sick obsession that has led to many on the left becoming mentally ill and unstable. At some point, you have to unplug. Failure to do so will drive you mad.

Help us hold radical leftists in our culture accountable for their hypocrisy. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown Sale.