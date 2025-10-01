Creator of Netflix Transgender Cartoon Gets Shredded for Smearing Charlie Kirk As a 'Nazi'

The creator of a Netflix animated series for children that includes a transgender storyline is getting shredded for smearing assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a "Nazi" in a profanity-filled social media rant.

Hamish Steele, creator of the now-canceled cartoon series Dead End: Paranormal Park, posted on the radical leftist social media site BlueSky, exploding like a shaken soda can at those shocked and saddened by Kirk’s murder.

“Why the f*** are you even commenting on this, d******d?” He wrote the day after the assassination. “You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons. but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You’re such a f***ing evil s**t.”

You will never guess who the creator of this show is… a he/they lgbtq bluesky fan who mocked Charlie’s m*rder and called him a nazi



Is anyone surprised?? https://t.co/Ei3zEwseoJ pic.twitter.com/fZi7j3Lbwk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Steele is a prime example of the lack of restraint leftists have by their very nature. Liberals run on emotion, having jettisoned logic and critical thinking many moons ago. We're talking about a guy who made a cartoon — aimed at kids — that features a transgender storyline.

Clearly, he doesn't reside in reality.

Aside from the perverse transgender storyline, the series features voice work by drag queen performer “Miss Coco,” the stage name of Clinton Leupp. Again, this is a cartoon aimed at kids who are seven years old.

“DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic,” Steele went on to say of the series after Netflix picked it up. “It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you. It’s a drama about found family, identity and making mistakes.”

“I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!” the show's creator said.

Somehow, the cartoon ran for two seasons before Netflix finally pulled the plug. The very fact that Netflix picked up this travesty at all proves the moral bankruptcy of the streaming giant’s executives.

One X user responded to Steele’s rant by canceling his Netflix subscription and posting a screenshot as proof.

Another said, "This is the platform where we have to simultaneously flag low-quality content and overpriced options when canceling. I'm sure you, a bunch of straight-laced, goal-focused b******, who calculate every last detail, never flag these. This is a social responsibility project. I don't mind spitting on the ground. Go ahead and spit again. I'm careful not to step on them while walking anyway. But flag these."

A third raised an excellent point by asking, "How long till we find out people working on the show are convicted sex offenders?" Shows like this function as tools to groom kids into accepting sexual perversion and depravity.

Authorities should probably comb through the hard drives of the people who make them.

Another X user slammed Steele, saying, "Imagine creating a kids' show while showing zero compassion for a real victim. That says everything about their values."

Steele’s post exposes the deep-seated rage that has hollowed out the heart and soul of the radical left. The same anger Steele spewed on BlueSky drove Tyler Robinson to assassinate Charlie Kirk. The only difference between the two is that Robinson took his disdain for those with an opposing view to the next level.

Never forget these individuals hate you and wish you were dead.

