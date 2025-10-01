City That Gave Birth to America Disgraces Heritage by Raising Communist Flag

Philadelphia, the city that gave birth to the greatest nation mankind has ever known, spat on its heritage and the sacrifices of millions of men and women throughout its history when city officials raised the Chinese Communist Party flag at an event held at City Hall.

Our Founding Fathers, who sacrificed more than we can truly imagine, along with every service member who gave life and limb to defend their vision of freedom, are rolling in their graves right now.

City officials held a ceremony to mark the CCP’s Oct. 1 National Day, featuring a co-organizer with connections to the regime.

The Daily Caller reported that the event "whitewashes a violent legacy of mass killings, religious crackdowns, and cultural destruction that began when Mao Zedong seized power in 1949."

Protesters from the Tibetan Association of Philadelphia demonstrated outside City Hall, demanding officials take down the banner.

“The red flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not a symbol of culture; it is the emblem of a brutal, totalitarian regime,” Tsering Jurme, president of the local association, told the media. “This regime is responsible for the persecution and murder of millions, the destruction of thousands of monasteries, and the ongoing cultural genocide of my people in Tibet and the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. To fly their flag here in our Philadelphia city hall is to legitimize terror and betray the dissidents who seek freedom.”

Campaign for Uyghurs condemned the event in a letter to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Group founder Rushan Abbas went on to write that the CCP flag represents mass surveillance, forced sterilizations, and the silencing of opposition across China.

Chinese authorities sentenced Abbas’ sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas, to 20 years in prison, so this matter hits very close to home.

The DC report also noted that elected officials at both the state and federal levels blasted the city for hosting the event.

Mastriano wrote on X, "The cradle of liberty flying the banner of tyranny."

What a striking image that description strikes. The city, where the genius of ordinary men joined with the greatest thinkers on government the world has ever known, is quickly abandoning its roots, removing its foundation.

Without a strong foundation, the once-great Philadelphia will surely crumble with lightning speed, a process it slowly started many years ago.

What’s worse, this isn’t even the first time the city hosted this event. It held a similar one in 2019, joining other cesspools of liberal thought like New York and San Francisco.

The reach of the CCP in the U.S. goes far beyond flag-raising events. Data indicates that actual members of the party are enrolled at major universities across the country. These individuals are setting up overseas party branches backed by China.

These unregistered groups popped up on the campuses of Oklahoma State, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the University of Colorado-Denver.

For those who might not catch on to the implications, this looks like an invasion. Members of the Chinese Communist Party are infiltrating our country, setting up “student groups” that will no doubt funnel U.S. information back to China while also serving as hubs to brainwash college students about the supposed “joys” of communism.

Many in our government also maintain ties to China. Former President Joe Biden and various members of his family maintained deep connections to the CCP through an alleged influence-peddling scheme.

And let's not forget the hapless Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-Calif.), who allegedly carried on a tryst with a Chinese spy nicknamed "Fang Fang."

This is why we must demand that the Trump administration continue to put our own country first and work toward flushing this sort of anti-American nonsense out of our cities.

