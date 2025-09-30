RFK Jr. Orders FDA to Study Safety of Abortion Pills

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ordering the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to complete a safety review of infamous abortion drug mifepristone, which could potentially lead to restrictions on the deadly medication.

This is a huge, huge deal for the pro-life movement. It signals the Trump administration is still seeking to preserve the human dignity and rights of our most vulnerable citizens: the pre-born. While it's not as glorious as a national ban on the demonic practice of child murder, it's a step that could save lives.

Earlier this year, Kennedy said President Donald Trump asked him to study mifepristone’s safety for women. However, the obvious answer to that question is, as pro-life advocate Lila Rose has previously stated: "A drug designed to starve preborn babies to death can never be considered 'safe.'"

RFK: President Trump has asked me to study the safety of mifepristone (aka the abortion pill).



A drug designed to starve preborn babies to death can never be considered "safe." pic.twitter.com/mecIqHBLD7 — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 29, 2025

Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced the study in a Sept. 19 letter to GOP attorneys general, saying, “Through the FDA, HHS will conduct a study of the safety of the current (safety protocol), in order to determine whether modifications are necessary."

One reason this is such an important study is that two-thirds of the abortions in the U.S. are now chemical. Women are using a combination of milfepristone and misoprostol to murder their preborn children in the womb.

Further restrictions on these deadly pills could lead to a significant drop in abortions across the country. And that means lives saved.

According to LifeSiteNews:

Kennedy pledged earlier this year to ask Makary to conduct a safety study of the abortion pill when pressed by lawmakers. Sen. Hawley asked if Kennedy was aware of the Ethics and Public Policy’s recent study that showed nearly 11 percent of women in the U.S. who take mifepristone suffer serious adverse events, a rate 22 times higher than what is reported on the drug label.

"It's alarming," Kennedy said, before adding that it "validates" previous studies and "at the very least, the label should be changed."

A total of 22 state attorneys general have encouraged Kennedy to conduct the study, saying, “Based on that review, the FDA should consider reinstating safety protocols that it identified as necessary as recently as 2011 in its issuance of a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone, but which were removed by the Obama and Biden administrations.”

A few of the protocols the Obama and Biden administrations tossed out included requiring doctors to prescribe the pills and requiring patients to report any adverse effects.

Killing a child in the womb is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity, especially as it is an act of murder carried out by the child's mother. Moms are supposed to be nurturers who comfort us in our worst times. Modern culture, with its promises of sex without consequences, is transforming women into blood-spilling monsters consumed by selfishness.

Anything that can be done to reverse this descent into darkness is to be celebrated.

