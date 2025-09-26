Catholic Exorcist Makes Startling Claim About What Might Have Moved Charlie Kirk's Assassin

Catholic priest and exorcist Father Chad Ripperger weighed in on a story that broke earlier in the week that alleges Erika Kirk asked a priest friend to pray over Charlie after they discovered that someone paid a group of witches to curse him. According to Ripperger, it's possible that demonic powers moved Tyler Robinson, Kirk's assassin, into action.

Advertisement

This highlights the fact that the war ripping our nation apart is one that is not simply about politics but is spiritual in nature. Catholics, along with many other Christian denominations, believe in the spiritual realm. Humanity is in the midst of a cosmic war between God and the forces of darkness for the souls of men.

Looking at the twisted evil that presented itself not only in Kirk's assassination but in the attack on children in Catholic schools and churches, the horrific celebrations by leftists following Charlie's death, and other recent incidents of left-wing violence, it becomes clear rather quickly that something more sinister than political disagreement is going on in the U.S.

Radical feminist site Jezebel reported that someone hired a group of witches through Etsy to put a hex on Kirk in late August. The story, which the site has since deleted, was published earlier this month, two days before a bullet struck Kirk in the neck and claimed his life.

During an interview with Life Site News, the interviewer asked Ripperger to provide a comment on the reality of witches in the modern world.

"Paying for curses to be done by witches has been around for more than a decade in modern American life online but it has been around for centuries elsewhere. There are essentially 3 levels of witches," the exorcist said. "The first is the low level witches; these are people who engage in witchcraft in a dabbling manner or without any proficiency. They sometimes make it known that they are witches and sometimes they don’t."

He then discussed "mid-level witches," saying these are witches "who have some proficiency and know certain rituals and curses and engage in them, sometimes for money, but often for personal gain or to hurt others. These also will sometimes make themselves known as you see with advertising on Etsy and other places."

Advertisement

According to Fr. Ripperger, the first two levels of witches do not experience a high level of success in bringing about results from the rituals they carry out, especially since God is sovereign and it's ultimately His decision as to whether or not He will allow the effect to manifest.

However, the third level of witches are those who are proficient and knowledgeable "about the history of rituals, incantations and other forms of witchcraft, sometimes coming through generational lines stemming all the way back to the 16th century, and their knowledge in this area is, at times, almost at the same level as a seasoned exorcist."

Ripperger revealed that these kinds of witches understand that cursing someone carries great risk, since the individual performing the ritual could end up subjecting themselves to the curse. Thus, third-level witches aren't usually going to be involved in curses-for-hire.

"They tend to use their witchcraft to manipulate various events, people or circumstances as a form of empowerment or personal gain, as a general rule. They are such that they know that the types of things they do in their rituals can land them in jail or suffer publicly and personally," the priest continued.

The real question that intrigues many about this story is whether the curses that the Etsy witches allegedly placed resulted in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

"Everything they do is subject to the permissive will of God, so the efficacy of their rituals tends to vary based upon God’s permission but also God’s protection of the individual based upon His Will for the person, the good of souls as well as prayers of protection said by the person or others," he explained.

Advertisement

Ripperger also made a point to remind folks that people can and do choose to do evil of their own volition without the influence of demonic entities, including murder. However, it's also possible for demons to empower someone, should God allow it, by influencing the person emotionally and then presenting temptations to act on those emotions.

"However, due to the fact that there is a lack of proficiency with most of these rituals and given that God often blocks it for the good of the one who would be cursed, either out of His pure will or out of an answer to a prayer of protection, it simply is not possible to have certitude that the curse was the cause of specific events," he further elaborated on the topic.

"So while the demons could very well have been empowered to move Charlie Kirk’s killer or manipulate circumstances to make it easier or possible for him to do the evil of his own choice, nevertheless, we can never have certitude of the degree or actuality of demonic influence in the situation, despite how evil it was," Ripperger said.

Ultimately, regardless of whether the assassination was the result of curses or just an evil, mentally ill young man, the fact remains that we're in spiritual combat. Robinson was radicalized by hateful ideology, a twisting of reality that warped his mind and made it acceptable in his eyes to murder someone you disagree with.

That, in and of itself, shows the influence of demonic forces. Demons cook up false beliefs, ideologies, and religions all the time, according to Christian belief. Robinson likely fell under the sway of lies that further corrupted an already twisted, sexually deviant soul, driving him to commit a vile crime.

Advertisement

Robinson is still responsible for what he did. He cannot pass the blame on to the devil as if he had no choice but to commit this heinous crime. He did have a choice. He chose violence. And for that, he must face consequences.

He can either pay for his sins through eternity in Hell or by repenting and putting his faith in Christ. Either way, he should be given the death penalty.

Perhaps, if he has to face the full weight of what he did and the imminent approach of eternity, he will seek the grace and mercy of God. As Christians, though it is difficult, we should be praying for Robinson's soul.

Help us continue to report the truth about radical left-wing extremism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.