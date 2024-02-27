J.K. Rowling: 'I’m So Sick of This S***'

Editor's Note: The subject matter of the article you're about to read is one of Big Tech's favorite topics to demonetize. Help us keep things running despite the left's attempts to suppress the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You can support truth-telling and unlock some great benefits as a VIP. It's even better when you use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your membership.



I never would have guessed that one of the leading voices in popular culture against the madness of transgenderism would be author J.K. Rowling. She has been making it known in no uncertain terms that she does not believe the nonsense that a man can just wake up one day and declare himself a female, any more than Michael Scott can stand up in the office of Dunder Mifflin and declare bankruptcy legally by shouting, "I declare bankruptcy."

Dudes are dudes for life, like it or not. The same goes for biological females. Chromosomes do not change. Your sex is always whatever it is at birth. One cannot truly defy scientific and biblical fact.

And Rowling is sick and tired of media outlets attributing crimes to women that have been committed by biological dudes who are simply mentally ill and claiming to be women, unleashing a barrage of comments on the subject.

Sky News posted on X, “A woman who filmed herself killing a cat before putting the animal in a blender has been jailed for life for murdering a man four months later,” referring to the story of Scarlet Blake, 26, a biological male who recorded himself horrifically torturing his neighbor's cat before placing the animal in a blender. Four months later, Blake murdered a man. If a person has no respect for the life of animals, he sure will not possess any for human life.

“I’m so sick of this s***,” Rowling posted on X in response to the story. “This is not a woman. These are #NotOur Crimes.”

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

Blake livestreamed the killing of the cat, in which he suspended the cat with a ribbon, cut it open, then, after the killing, dissected it and decapitated it before removing the fur and skin and dumping it in a blender.



After the dissection, Blake said, “Well, one day, I want to learn how to do this to a person.”



Blake murdered Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, in July 2021. Justice Martin Chamberlain, who sentenced Blake on Monday, stated, “Your decision to kill Jorge was not a reaction to something he had said or done. It was not a momentary mistake. It was not a decision made in anger, or because your emotions overcame you. It was the culmination of a plan you had been considering and formulating for months.”

The judge also revealed that there was "ample evidence [that Blake] derived sexual gratification from strangulation," adding, “There was therefore a clear sexual motivation for the killing. You also believe that you would derive pleasure, whether sexual or not, from the experience of killing a person. I am sure that you did derive pleasure from killing Jorge as you had from killing the cat.”

“You attributed your morbid interests to a split or dissociative personality using the language of psychiatry or psychoanalysis,” the judge proclaimed. “You talked about the difficulties you had had since transitioning in childhood, to live as a woman, and about your troubled relationship with your parents.”

“All of this was part of an elaborate attempt to rationalize what you had done and shift responsibility to others,” the judge continued. “There is no evidence that you suffer from any relevant mental illness or other mental disorder. What you did is not the fault of a society that didn’t accept you. It is not the fault of your parents.”

Do we really need more reasons to denounce allowing underage children to transition to the opposite gender? Transgenderism is nothing more than a social contagion at this point, thanks in large part to the propaganda from radical leftists and social media influencers. Most of these children have no way of truly processing the life-altering decision they could be making by mutilating their bodies and shooting themselves full of hormones. Blake is a perfect example of what transitioning can do to a person who is already suffering from mental illness.

The madness must stop, and it starts by acknowledging reality. Blake is a biological male who committed horrific acts of violence on people and animals. He's not a woman, and thus his crimes should not be added to their demographic.

We also need to stop encouraging people's delusions. Someone who believes that he is the opposite sex has gender dysphoria and needs treatment to help accept who he really is and not who his confused brain makes them believe he is.