Antisemitic Activist Gets Cheers in London After He Says, 'We Must Normalize Massacres'

The level of antisemitism that has been revealed following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel has been utterly shocking. Maybe I just didn't realize how popular it has become in our modern-day culture to hate Jewish people. Regardless, ever since these attacks, I've witnessed an alarming number of hateful and prejudiced posts on social media blaming Jews and Israel for practically every evil on earth.

A prime example of this is a recent comment from Mohammed el-Kurd, a pro-Palestinian activist, who was loudly cheered and applauded during a demonstration when he made a call to "normalize massacres as the status quo" in a speech condemning both the Jewish state and Zionism.

Yes, you read that correctly. A grown human being, not an easily influenced teenager, stood in front of a mass of individuals seething with hatred for Jewish folk and called for the normalization of mass murdering them in cold blood. This was done in public, not behind closed doors. El-Kurd is attempting to foment a movement to see Jews slain in the streets. This is how degenerate radical Islam is, ladies and gentlemen. Child brides, rape, discrimination, and murder. Does that sound like a "religion of peace" to you?

The Daily Wire reports, "Though London police have acted aggressively against so-called “hate speech” that falls outside the Left’s ideology, the late response from the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police, which included a plan to 'speak' to El-Kurd, earned much criticism."

“We must normalize massacres as the status quo,” el-Kurd stated in a speech he gave over the weekend.

“The atrocities that the Israeli regime is committing in Gaza are some of the most horrific, brutal actions we will ever see in all of our lifetime,” the activist said during the demonstration. “This genocide is not without a culprit. Zionism is the root cause of all that is happening in Palestine... Zionism is apartheid, it’s genocide, it’s murder. It’s a racist ideology, rooted in settler expansion and racist domination. We must root it out of the world.”

That is pure hatred and racism. The left always talks about condemning racism and seeking equality, looking under every rock to find examples they can call attention to. Here they have one in plain sight, but instead of denouncing it in accordance with their progressive values, they are the ones throwing gasoline on the fire. It's hypocrisy at its finest.

Suella Braverman, a conservative member of the British parliament, issued a response to el-Kurd's comments:

Over the last 99 days we’ve seen unprecedented levels of anti-semitism. Extremism & hatred normalised on our streets. And central London turned into a no-go zone for Jewish people about once a week.



The plan isn’t working if this is where we are now.👇



pic.twitter.com/GJquvVrvp8 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) January 14, 2024

Douglas Murray also took issue with el-Kurd's remarks and posted on X/Twitter, “This man said onstage in front of a cheering crowd in London yesterday: ‘We must normalize massacres as the status quo.’ How is this terrorist allowed to say this on the streets of London[?] Where are you [Metropolitan Police]?”

The reason el-Kurd is allowed to make these vile comments on the streets of London is that most of Europe has open borders, which have allowed an invasion of migrants from Middle Eastern countries, many of whom are radical Islamists. They have taken up residence in the country and refuse to assimilate into the UK's culture. No doubt sleeper cells funded by major terrorist groups like Hamas have set up shop in London and other major cities in the UK. Want to stop this? Don't let every Tom, Dick, and Harry cross the border into your country.

The Metropolitan Police said they were “assessing” the comments and would then speak to El-Kurd. “A video of remarks made by one of the speakers at yesterday’s protest in central London has been shared extensively online,” officials said in a statement Sunday. “Officers are aware of the remarks, the commentary surrounding them and the subsequent statements issued by the speaker. They are assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned. We will provide a further update in due course.” Commenters on X noted that police were present during El-Kurd’s remarks, but are only now appearing to take action. As for El-Kurd himself, he seemed unfazed by the Metropolitan Police Service’s post about him.

busy today, can we do tomorrow? x https://t.co/UgXvoPbTCI — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 14, 2024

The problem is that the incitement on London’s streets goes all around the world while you wonder what to do, @metpoliceuk https://t.co/TLhhTGlTvO — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) January 14, 2024

Other individuals let their voices be heard on social media, pointing out the inconsistent application of speech laws in the country:

People can be arrested for praying outside an abortion clinic while here you make it sound as if you will be telling him he’s a very naughty boy and should mind how he goes now.



Is it any wonder that some members of the Jewish community no longer feel safe in Central London? — Fr Mark Elliott Smith (@MarkElliottSmi1) January 14, 2024

The day following the controversial comments, el-Kurd tried to go back and soften up what he said, claiming that he simply misspoke.

“It is clear from the context of my speech on 13 January 2024 that I denounce massacres, murder, and genocide and that the closing of my speech was to state ‘we should NOT normalise massacres,'” the activist backpedaled. “I was also clearly referring to the massacres perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people. I reject the bad faith attempts to slander me as someone who would encourage or promote unlawful violence. I don’t want to waste more time on this matter because we all should be focusing on the horrors in Gaza.”

Call me crazy, but I'm not buying it at all. I think he stated exactly what he was thinking. Due to the emotional hype of the moment, his guard came crashing down, and his actual beliefs flooded out into the open.

So what's the takeaway?

Antisemitism is alive, well, and popular. Due to that fact, radical Islamic terrorists, posing as activists, are gaining traction and speaking freely about what they want to see happen to those who do not share their ethnicity, religion, or worldview.