'Star Trek' Alumnus Wil Wheaton Explains Why He's Still Sporting a Mask in Public

Wil Wheaton, most well known for his role as Wesley Crusher from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which in my opinion is probably the best series in the franchise, including the original, decided to finally open up and talk about why, years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he still has a diaper strapped to his face, despite the fact that others — and this is a direct quote from him — act like "d*cks" about his choice.

Advertisement

Just for a little additional context, Wheaton is an absolute raging liberal, which is unfortunate, because he creates quite a bit of excellent content centered around geek culture such as comics, board games, roleplaying games, and all that kind of stuff. He also has a reputation for being a proponent of "call-out" culture, which a Daily Wire report from 2018 points out.

Wheaton is all about "de-platforming" folks who dare to share an opinion that goes against the accepted dogma of left-wing political correctness. You have to line up perfectly with the groupthink of radical leftists or people like Wheaton will take you by the seat of your pants and throw you out on your head.

The "Star Trek" actor got on his social media account to answer someone's question about why he and his wife, Anne, wear masks when they attend hockey games. He then revealed he graciously decided to respond to the person because, as he so eloquently put it, they weren't a "d*ck" about it. The man has such a way with words, doesn't he?

“Covid is very much still A Thing, and so is the flu, the common cold, and other respiratory illnesses,” he stated in a fairly long post on Facebook. He went on to explain in dramatic fashion, which is probably typical of an actor, that he wore a mask when the pandemic started because he didn't want to contract the disease and die.

He then pointed out that he keeps wearing the mask despite the pandemic coming to an end because ever since he started sporting one he hasn't gotten sick at all. As he rambled on, he whined about people taking his personal choice to mask and turning it into fodder for the culture war before finishing off by comparing mask-wearing to putting on a pair of shoes.

Advertisement

“I haven’t heard someone complain that I wear shoes into a restaurant, and I haven’t ever had someone thank me for wearing shoes in a restaurant. I hope it will be the same with masks, sooner than later. It’s nobody’s business, and the only people who are d*cks about it are d*cks about everything else, anyway," he said.

I mean, truth be told, if he really is stating that wearing a mask is his own personal choice and doesn't want to force his own beliefs on anyone else, I'm fine with it. It's not my business if he wants to wear a face diaper. More power to the guy.

Problems come when someone takes their own personal choice and attempts to make it a cut-and-dry, black-and-white standard for everyone else. You do you, I'll make what I feel is the best choice for me, and we can totally stay out of each other's business. Totally cool with that.