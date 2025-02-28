Hey RFK! When Does MAHA Begin?

While everyone is freaking out over the Epstein files that no one is ever going to get — or did you think the most powerful people in the world were going to let you know how corrupt they are that easily? — some interesting and important information did come out of the "new media" meeting at the White House.

Journalist Mike Cernovich reported on the meeting he said had been set up months in advance and covered other topics besides Epstein’s debauchery, including the ban on European baby formula in America. Cernovich reported that Health and Human Services is getting ready to reverse a ban that has never made any sense and give American parents the option to buy baby formula without harmful seed oils and toxins from European manufacturers.

Why does American baby formula have toxins in it? That’s a good question that should be much higher on our list of things that concern us than it appears to be. American food is awash in literal poisons. Red dye no. 3, a known cancer-causing agent, was just banned this year even though the toxic nature of the dye has been known for decades. Instead of banning poisons in our food, the FDA banned organic, toxin-free baby formula because… wait for it… the directions were in German. No, really.

The New York Times reported this in 2021 when American parents were trying to buy the European formulas on the black market. A study was done (probably funded by the FDA), and it concluded that Americans are too stupid to buy European formulas and that it has to be kept from us for our own good. (Of course, one could argue that the general stupidity of Americans can be directly tied to the poisons in the food that the FDA refuses to take out.)

To find out just how different European formulas are from US versions, and to see whether they meet FDA guidelines, Anthony Porto, a pediatric gastroenterologist and pediatrics professor at Yale University, led a study to analyze European formulas, including popular brands like HiPP, Holle, Kendamil, Topfer, Loulouka, and Lebenswert. The study’s authors concluded there are safety concerns that arise from importing these formulas. For one, the instructions for some European formulas are written in Dutch or German, making it tough for English-speaking parents to prepare the formulas properly. European formulas are mixed differently than US formulas—one scoop for 1 ounce of water, instead of the US standard of one scoop per 2 ounces of water; this could cause a parent to inadvertently dilute their baby’s formula.

This is the equivalent of putting warning labels on irons that say “do not operate while wearing clothes.” Our government actually thinks we can’t use Google Translate or a basic app to do metric conversions. This is their reasoning for not letting American babies have access to toxin-free food. But then our betters continue to be flummoxed at why childhood disease and autism are skyrocketing while refusing to study what environmental, food, or medicinal toxins could be contributing to it.

The same article in the NYT noted that the study found that European baby formula standards are higher than ours, yet the FDA still refused to okay them even during baby formula shortages and in the face of widespread demand for the European brands.

Porto’s team did find that European formulas generally meet most of the FDA nutritional guidelines, even if the foreign formulas are not FDA-approved. The opposite is not always the case. “The European commission does have additional regulations on formula that the FDA does not,” said Bridget Young, PhD, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and founder of an informational website on baby formula. For example, the EU bans certain added sugars, like corn syrup, from traditional milk-based formulas, and it requires that at least 30% of the carbohydrates come from lactose, the energy-giving carbohydrate in human milk. Porto and Young agreed that a formula with lactose as the main sugar is preferable for most babies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mandate to Make America Healthy Again may start with reversing the idiotic position the FDA has taken on healthier baby formula. According to Cernovich, it’s high on the list of priorities.

🔥 Mike Cernovich Says HHS is Looking to Make Seed Oil Free Baby Formula Available in the U.S.



“Healthy baby formula would be massive because all the baby [formula] now has cheap seed oils in it and the gut microbiome of a baby is being corrupted from the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/sdw67Tho89 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 28, 2025

“HHS is going to try to make it so that you can get European formulas which are currently banned, even though, how does that make any sense?" asked Cernovich. "And you can get healthy baby formula, which would be massive because all the baby [formula] now has cheap seed oils in them, and the gut microbiome of a baby is being corrupted from the beginning.”

In 2022, the Cato Institute wrote about the Biden crackdown on healthy formula from Europe, and reports were made that US Customs was destroying the healthy formula at checkpoints during a formula shortage.

Parental demand led to American mom-and-pop vendors selling European formula because the manufacturers wouldn’t make the effort. They even provided translated instructions. But the FDA in the past year has cracked down on these sellers. Without notice, thousands of families were left scrambling to find more formula. Parents who tried to purchase directly from Europe had hundreds of dollars of formula seized by U.S. customs agents. One parent reported that she had nearly $700 of formula destroyed at the border—in the middle of a national formula shortage. The FDA’s actions have exacerbated the problem they were trying to solve. The agency cites concerns about storing and transporting powdered formula to avoid bacterial contamination or product deterioration. But by shutting down trusted vendors who had built a reputation on importing and selling high-quality products, the FDA drove desperate parents to untested sellers, creating the storage and handling concerns that caused the FDA to distrust European products. The difficulty finding preferred baby formula brands also increased the likelihood of inauthentic products and unscrupulous sellers taking advantage of parents in need.

Look at the ingredients on popular baby formulas made in the U.S. that are all FDA-approved, and you will start gagging involuntarily. Instead of natural, whole food products, it’s packed full of toxic seed oils and sugar. Similac is made up mostly of corn syrup, soy protein, safflower oil, sugar, and soy oil. If you don’t believe it’s gross, try some. I can’t believe human babies will drink it.

This is what passes for baby formula.



Corn syrup

Soy protein

Safflower oil

Sugar

Soy oil



And it's somehow legal. pic.twitter.com/e34in3GZ9w — Sama Hoole (@SamaHoole) February 21, 2025

While it’s encouraging to hear that HHS is “going to try” to do something about it, I don’t think that’s aggressive enough. When Democrats want to ban something, they just do it, and if they catch you using it, they bring the weight of the government down on your neck.

Forbes had a horrific story in 2021 about the Biden FDA crackdown on a small formula company that wanted to sell organic, toxin-free baby formula. The FDA raided the company, Bobbie, based on a news article about their European-style baby formula.

On a June afternoon in 2019, two inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration visited a warehouse in San Francisco. The uniformed women pulled out of a briefcase a printout of a Fortune story headlined: "Startups disrupted breast pumps. Is infant formula next?" On that piece of paper, they had highlighted every place the words "infant formula" appeared.

The FDA then proceeded to shut down their business and issue a nationwide recall of a product simply because the packaging said “infant formula” instead of “for 12 months and up.” For real. Read it. It’s terrifying.

We already know that seed oils are not good for us. Yet, other than campaign platitudes and a public thank you to Steak and Shake for switching to beef tallow, we've seen no official action on it. Why have they stopped at banning just red dye no. 3?

Red 40 and Yellow 5 are just as toxic and are in everything. Europe has banned these dyes for decades, recognizing their toxicity and protecting their citizens from the health consequences. The ban on seed oils in baby formula should happen immediately followed by a total removal of them from our consumption. Investigations into any company that willingly poisoned us and our kids should come quickly after that.

That’s what we want. We want these industries selling us poison to be treated like the cigarette companies who hid the fact they were giving everyone cancer. The manufacturers of seed oils know that the substance is industrial machine lubrication, and they fed it to us. This isn’t a “we didn’t know” situation, but it is a “we put profit over the safety and health of customers” situation. Put them on trial and televise it! I want to know what they knew and when they knew it.

The infected American food supply is one of the most serious threats facing our nation. We are sick and weak and dying young, and our children can’t think or learn because they’re fighting too many diseases, both auto-immune and more, and suffering multiple mental health conditions of the mind at the highest rate in our history. Meanwhile, we have no choice but to keep ingesting the poisons that probably got us here. That is unacceptable. No one is in the mood to wait any longer for serious action,

While President Trump has been barrelling through his agenda at an exciting breakneck pace, I’d like to see HHS step up its speed in implementing new standards and communication with the American public. Millions of us voted for Trump because RFK Jr. became a part of the team to clean up our food supply. We would like to see live daily briefings that let us know what’s being done to bring about immediate changes to the safety of the food supply and investigations into who is at fault for poisoning it with toxins. Having closed-door briefings with a select few isn’t going to cut it. This is a national emergency and should be treated as such.