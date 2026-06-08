Of Course the California Vote Was Rigged! Here’s Why It’s Obvious.

Matt Margolis | 12:46 PM on June 08, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Left-wing influencers have been celebrating all over social media. Spencer Pratt, the conservative independent candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, despite a strong showing in the polls, now looks to have no path to the runoff, and the far left can barely contain its glee. Naturally, conservatives are suspicious, and trust me, they have every reason to be.

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As you know, after the mayoral debate, Pratt surged, and Nithya Raman fell to third place. Political observers across the spectrum widely assumed Pratt would reach the runoff. Then election night arrived, and sure enough, Pratt came in second place.

It’s what happened in the days that followed that demands serious scrutiny.

In successive post-election mail-in ballot drops, Raman's vote share roughly doubled, jumping from around 20% to roughly 40%. She won first place in every new post-election batch.

No comparable case exists of a third-place candidate vaulting to first through post-election counts. Democrats credit the mail-in ballot skew.

Related: The Real Tragedy of the L.A. Mayor’s Race Isn’t What You Think

Of course, the reality is that mail-in ballots lean Democrat. No one is denying that, so naturally, Democrats are using that as their default explanation for Raman’s surge. The problem is that the numbers obliterate that explanation, because the margins defy any documented precedent. Why? Because the mail-in ballot returns disproportionately favor Raman at Pratt’s expense, while Karen Bass’s lead remains solid.

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The statistical anomalies are significant.

It’s like they aren’t even trying to hide what they’re doing, and that’s the scary part. They expect to get away with it. They’re not afraid.

Maybe they should be.

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With Pratt eliminated, Karen Bass faces only Raman in the general election, removing the threat Pratt faced that could have resulted in an upset victory.

Every result California's far left needed arrived through every mechanism and every rule California's Democrats built. That's a lot of coincidences to swallow at once.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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