Of Course the California Vote Was Rigged! Here’s Why It’s Obvious.

Left-wing influencers have been celebrating all over social media. Spencer Pratt, the conservative independent candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, despite a strong showing in the polls, now looks to have no path to the runoff, and the far left can barely contain its glee. Naturally, conservatives are suspicious, and trust me, they have every reason to be.

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As you know, after the mayoral debate, Pratt surged, and Nithya Raman fell to third place. Political observers across the spectrum widely assumed Pratt would reach the runoff. Then election night arrived, and sure enough, Pratt came in second place.

It’s what happened in the days that followed that demands serious scrutiny.

In successive post-election mail-in ballot drops, Raman's vote share roughly doubled, jumping from around 20% to roughly 40%. She won first place in every new post-election batch.

Spencer Pratt is likely going to be overtaken by far left Nithya Raman today. This graph shows the count on Election Day through last night.



Nithya did this by suddenly winning 1st in every new ballot drop.



North Korean "elections" have more self respect. Even they’d find it… pic.twitter.com/fL0nU5k8Ma — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 7, 2026

No comparable case exists of a third-place candidate vaulting to first through post-election counts. Democrats credit the mail-in ballot skew.

Related: The Real Tragedy of the L.A. Mayor’s Race Isn’t What You Think

Of course, the reality is that mail-in ballots lean Democrat. No one is denying that, so naturally, Democrats are using that as their default explanation for Raman’s surge. The problem is that the numbers obliterate that explanation, because the margins defy any documented precedent. Why? Because the mail-in ballot returns disproportionately favor Raman at Pratt’s expense, while Karen Bass’s lead remains solid.

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The statistical anomalies are significant.

This is really pulling the mask off. The previous narrative was "late ballots always lean toward Democrats, it's just demographics"



But now we are seeing that late ballots always lean toward the specific Democrat who needs more ballots.



That is not possible. https://t.co/Esm6Eik5ft — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 6, 2026

I don't know how needs to hear this... but this makes absolutely zero logical sense.



A 3rd place candidate receiving more mail in ballots than the 1st place candidate in the same primary.



It's unheard of. pic.twitter.com/V63mKNc55V — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 7, 2026

Raman is losing her own district (CD 4) and also more people are voting for mayor than for governor. Does that make sense? https://t.co/O5rrmUvVHR — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) June 7, 2026

It’s like they aren’t even trying to hide what they’re doing, and that’s the scary part. They expect to get away with it. They’re not afraid.

Maybe they should be.

Protecting the integrity of California’s elections is a top priority for my office.



California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities. Universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements creates conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding… — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 5, 2026

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With Pratt eliminated, Karen Bass faces only Raman in the general election, removing the threat Pratt faced that could have resulted in an upset victory.

Every result California's far left needed arrived through every mechanism and every rule California's Democrats built. That's a lot of coincidences to swallow at once.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.