George Clooney Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus

Actor and longtime Democratic megadonor George Clooney is doing some soul-searching, and for once, he’s admitting the obvious: Democrats made a massive mistake dumping Joe Biden for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Clooney reflected on the political chaos that followed his now-infamous New York Times op-ed calling for Biden to step aside.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote in his brutal op-ed. “Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw.”

Clooney continued, “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate."

That op-ed was the tell-tale sign that Obamaworld had turned on Joe Biden. It likely accelerated the process of Biden’s ouster from the race, inevitably paving the way for Kamala to be crowned queen of the Democratic Party for her now disastrous 107-day campaign.

When Seth Doane asked if he would do it all again, Clooney didn’t hesitate.

“Yes,” Clooney said. “We had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let’s battle test this quickly and get it up and going.”

Clooney’s regret over the Biden debacle wasn’t forcing him out; it’s that Kamala became his replacement.

“I think the mistake with it being Kamala,” Clooney said, “is that she had to run against her own record and it’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ You know, it’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake quite honestly, but we are where we are. We’re gonna lose more House seats, they say. So, you know, I don’t know.”

That’s about as close as you’ll get to a Hollywood mea culpa. Still, it’s hilarious that the celebrity actor who demanded that Democrats find a new leader now acknowledges that the leader they got couldn’t even run on her own record. Clooney is entirely right here; we all knew this and called it out at the time, but that’s really not all that different from any other Democrat running for president. They all run for president, telling us they are not the person their record says they are.

Clooney didn’t come right out and say it, but we all know what he meant. Democrats swapped out an unpopular president for an incompetent successor, and the result was every bit the disaster conservatives predicted. So congratulations, George, on finally catching up to reality. Thanks for the stunning revelation that running a candidate who can’t defend her own record was a “mistake.” What’s next, a breaking exposé that water is wet?

