Kamala Dropped a Truth Bomb About Biden’s Debate Disaster

Kamala Harris just threw Joe Biden under the bus (again), and honestly, it’s about time someone said it out loud. In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO show, the twice-failed presidential candidate dropped a truth bomb that changes everything we thought we knew about that catastrophic June 2024 debate.

Advertisement

According to Kamala, Biden “didn’t want that debate” and got talked into it.

If true, this revelation exposes one of the most elaborate political charades in modern American history.

Remember when Biden supposedly challenged Trump to debate?

A month before they faced off, Biden’s campaign released a video making it look like he was eager to take on Donald Trump. I said at the time it was phony bravado, considering Trump had been calling for debates early and often for months. I never believed Biden actually wanted to step on that stage. The debate terms his campaign proposed were so ridiculous that I suspected they were designed to make Trump back out. It looked like a bluff, and apparently, it was.

That challenge video was a mess. Biden couldn’t get through a 13-second clip without five jump cuts. Five. Let that sink in. His handlers couldn’t trust him to speak coherently for half a minute, but they wanted us to believe he could handle a 90-minute debate with Donald Trump. It was insulting.

When debate night arrived, we all saw what happened. Biden showed up looking tired, confused, and completely unprepared. He stumbled through answers, lost his train of thought mid-sentence, and froze on national television. The American people watched in stunned silence as the sitting president of the United States embarrassed himself on the world stage. It was painful to watch, and it ended the White House fantasy that they could roll Biden over the finish line.

Advertisement

Recommended: Did You Catch JD Vance’s Mic-Drop Moment at Ole Miss?

Kamala now claims that she knew something was wrong before the debate even started. Biden called her from debate camp, and she could tell “something was a little off.” She felt concerned. “If you don’t want to be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance,” Kamala said, which is probably the most diplomatic way possible to say Biden checked out before he even walked on stage.

She watched the debate from a hotel room in Los Angeles with a small team, taking vigorous notes to prepare for the media cleanup she knew would follow. Then we saw what we all saw.

Kamala’s comments stand in stark contrast to what Biden and his campaign were projecting at the time. They insisted he was sharp, engaged, and ready to lead for another four years. Now, the attempted cover-up of Biden’s health is the subject of a congressional investigation. On Tuesday, a Republican-led House panel released a report that alleged Biden showed signs of cognitive decline while in office, and many top aides had to answer questions about whether they deliberately hid his condition from the public.

Advertisement

Kamala’s revelation that Biden didn’t want the debate validates every suspicion about Biden’s phony debate challenge. Biden knew he wasn’t up for it—that’s why his campaign loaded the terms with poison pills meant to give Trump an out. When Trump accepted anyway, Biden’s handlers had no choice but to march him onto that stage knowing exactly what would happen.

And Kamala just let the cat out of the bag.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!