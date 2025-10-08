BREAKING: James Comey Arraigned, Pleads 'Not Guilty'

Former FBI Director James Comey finally faced the music on Wednesday, appearing in court to answer charges of alleged false statements and obstruction of Congress. Comey, who infamously presided over the FBI’s weaponized investigations against President Donald Trump and his associates, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance in Virginia.

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on two counts last month, alleging false statements to Congress and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding. The hearing began Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT inside the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Fox News Digital has more:

FBI Director Kash Patel said "previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust." "Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on," Patel said. "Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose." He added: "Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account – no matter their perch." Comey, after being indicted, posted an Instagram video, denying the allegations. "My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," he said. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right." ”But I'm not afraid," Comey added. ”My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith," Comey said.

Presiding over the case is Joe Biden-appointed District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff. That detail alone has conservatives raising eyebrows, given the politically explosive nature of the charges and the long history of bias accusations surrounding Comey’s tenure and his subsequent media career.

The liberal media has painted James Comey’s investigation and indictment as a political vendetta by Trump, conveniently ignoring that a nonpartisan grand jury found the case strong enough to indict him on two counts. The irony is hard to miss: For years, left-wing outlets cheered every dubious indictment against Trump by his political enemies, yet now they act as if Comey is somehow above the law.

“James Comey lied to Congress, okay?” House Speaker Mike Johnson told Jake Tapper last month. “He took an oath. He said things to Congress that were simply not true. It’s called perjury. A grand jury that is not — a nonpartisan, non-biased grand jury that was assembled looked at the charges, and they agreed. They voted to bring an indictment of James Comey. Not President Trump, not the DOJ, but a grand jury. That’s how our system works.”

Johnson continued, “It’s a very important principle for us to apply that everybody has to subscribe to the law, even a former FBI director. And he has lots to answer for. There are many things that he could have been indicted for, but the statute of limitations ran out on so many of those matters. Not here. Perjury is important. You can’t — especially if you’re a high official, appointed or elected official — you cannot raise your hand, take an oath, and lie to Congress.”

