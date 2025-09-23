Did Keith Olbermann Threaten Scott Jennings? It Sure Looks Like It.

Keith Olbermann just reminded everyone why he's become the poster child for unhinged leftist rage — at least, for those who still remember who he is. The former MSNBC and ESPN anchor completely lost his marbles on Monday, leveling what appeared to be violent threats at CNN conservative analyst Scott Jennings on social media.

It all started when Jennings tweeted a perfectly reasonable observation about Disney’s announcement that Jimmy Kimmel would be back on the air hosting his show Tuesday evening.

So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it. https://t.co/Z4j98MhbR6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2025

That tweet triggered Olbermann's violent meltdown.

"You're next, motherf**ker," Olbermann wrote in a since-deleted post on X, followed by "But keep mugging to the camera." These weren't offhand remarks made in the heat of the moment. Jennings' commentary about ABC's decision to bring back "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after the host lied about Charlie Kirk's assassination prompted these very deliberate and unhinged responses.

This outburst came just two weeks after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a tragedy that should have prompted reflection and calls for lowering the temperature in political discourse. Instead, Olbermann doubled down on the kind of rhetoric that creates dangerous environments for public figures.

What makes this even more concerning is Olbermann's pattern of behavior. Last week, he faced criticism for his reaction to Sinclair Broadcast Group's decision to air a remembrance for Kirk.

Burn in hell, Sinclair.



Alongside Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/VjRfmUKXXK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 18, 2025

This isn't someone having a bad day. This is someone who has completely abandoned any pretense of civility or human decency.

Jennings took the threats seriously and forwarded screenshots to FBI Director Kash Patel. That's exactly what should happen when public figures face what appears to be threatening language. The fact that Olbermann quickly deleted his most inflammatory posts after being called out only reinforces that he knew what he was saying and thought he was covering his tracks.

Of course, Olbermann later tried to walk back his comments, claiming he meant Jennings would be taken off television rather than suggesting physical harm.

Now we get the fascists off real tv. That'd mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America 's Voice



But keep mugging to camera, amateur — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 22, 2025

But imagine if a conservative commentator had directed similar language at Olbermann, or perhaps someone on the left whom people care about. The outcry would be deafening, with calls for immediate firing, investigations, and wall-to-wall coverage denouncing the rhetoric. But when it comes from the left, we get crickets from the mainstream media and tepid explanations about misunderstandings.

Olbermann’s latest meltdown is a case study in what happens when political discourse completely unravels from reality and basic decency. Here’s a guy who once had a primetime platform, now reduced to a bitter relic of leftist rage culture — irrelevant, isolated, and spewing venom at anyone who dares defy the narrative. His threats against Jennings aren’t just unhinged; they’re more proof that the left sees violence as a justified response to people they disagree with.

