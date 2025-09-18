Greg Gutfeld Tears Down Media’s Self-Serving Spin on Kimmel

Greg Gutfeld—a late-night host who gets good ratings—isn’t letting the media get away with rewriting reality. On Thursday's episode of Fox News’ The Five, he tore into liberals and their media allies for trying to turn Jimmy Kimmel into the victim after his suspension for lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“It’s great. Even in death, Charlie keeps winning debates,” Gutfeld opened, immediately putting the focus where it belongs—on the real victim. He blasted the media’s spin, calling it “disgusting” and pointing out exactly what they’re doing. “The media is trying to make Jimmy Kimmel into their Charlie Kirk. But as if like getting fired is the same as getting fired upon.”

Gutfeld pointed out that the entire effort is nothing more than the left trying to cover up its own culpability. “That’s what disgusts me, is how … this is a blatant effort to get the stink off them, the decades of brainwash that created justification for violence and for murder,” he said.

He also didn’t mince words about who the true victim is: “Sorry, guys, he’s not a victim. The victim is Charlie Kirk. The victims are his family. I don’t shed any tears for a lefty millionaire who can still go home and see his kids.”

Gutfeld mocked the idea of Hollywood actors wringing their hands over Kimmel’s suspension. “Jason Bateman predicts a reckoning over Kimmel’s suspension," Gutfeld said. "Sorry, dude. The reckoning began without you. Your side got thousands of conservatives thrown off social media. CNN tried to get Fox off the air. Do you remember that? Stelter tried to get us off the air. And we’re on a private airway, not a public thing like ABC is.”

For years, the left demanded cancellations and silenced dissent, all while fueling hatred against conservatives. Now, with Kimmel facing consequences for pushing a dangerous lie, they’re suddenly pretending to care about “free speech.”

Gutfeld wasn’t having it.

“While they were doing this, they were promoting rhetoric that demonized people with different viewpoints," he explained.

"So there aren’t a both sides here. You can’t turn Kimmel into Kirk. That is disgusting. And I’m gonna control myself.”

Gutfeld reminded viewers of the long list of people the left has tried to destroy—Roseanne Barr, Gina Carano, Dave Chappelle, Shane Gillis, J.K. Rowling—before issuing a warning: “You hunted us. You hunted Republicans. You hunted conservatives. Well, maybe you won’t hunt us anymore if we hunt you.”

And then came the hammer.“S.E. Cupp used the phrase ‘systematically killing free speech’? A young man was systematically killed over free speech last week.”

That’s the point the media doesn’t want to admit. Charlie Kirk was targeted and killed because of the left’s rhetoric. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel, a millionaire late-night host, was merely suspended for lying. That’s not persecution—that’s accountability.

Or as Gutfeld put it, “Kimmel has every right and every opportunity to do a live free show outdoors, and so could all those people on CNN. But they don’t. If they did, they probably wouldn’t get shot, because no one is demonizing them. No one is calling them Hitler. That was your gig.”

The left’s meltdown over Kimmel’s suspension is nothing but projection. Gutfeld said it best: “Sorry, guys, he’s not a victim.”

Everybody stop what you’re doing and watch this.



Greg Gutfeld just shut down liberals who are portraying Jimmy Kimmel as the victim and melting down over his suspension for lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



“It's great, even in death, Charlie keeps winning debates.”… pic.twitter.com/w8rWGuuqF9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2025

