BREAKING: Is a Breakthrough Coming in the Hunt for Charlie Kirk’s Assassin?

Utah authorities abruptly canceled a scheduled press conference on Thursday regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, citing “rapid developments” in the case. The briefing, which had been set for 12:45 p.m. MDT, was called off less than an hour before it was supposed to start.

“Due to the rapid developments in our investigation, we will suspend this,” explained Hillary Koellner, director of communications and public affairs for the Utah Department of Public Safety. “We will release an updated time later today.”

The sudden shift only underscores the fluid nature of the investigation and suggests that significant new information may have surfaced.

Hours earlier, the FBI released still images of a person of interest and announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his identification and capture.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and… pic.twitter.com/ReuzFhdm0H — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2025

It remains unclear whether the “rapid developments” now underway involve identifying the suspect, bringing him in for questioning, or even taking him into custody.

Investigators have already recovered what is believed to be the murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle, along with other forensic evidence, including a footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints. FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said more than 130 tips have poured in from the public.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason detailed how investigators tracked the suspect’s movements. “Starting at 11:52 a.m. this subject arrived on campus,” Mason said. He explained that surveillance showed the individual making his way through stairwells and onto the roof before reaching the shooting position. After the attack, the suspect reportedly crossed to the other side of the building, jumped down, and escaped into a nearby neighborhood. Mason also noted that authorities have obtained “good video footage” of the shooter but have not yet released it.

The rifle found near the campus was an older-model Mauser .30-06 bolt action. It was discovered wrapped in a towel in a wooded area, with a spent cartridge chambered and three unspent rounds still in the magazine. Disturbingly, those rounds were engraved with messaging tied to transgender and “anti-fascist” ideology.

The abrupt cancellation of Thursday’s press conference over “rapid developments” shows just how fast this investigation is moving and how close authorities might be to a major breakthrough. The FBI has offered a six-figure reward, investigators have recovered forensic evidence, and surveillance footage has tracked the suspect’s every move. Let’s hope the shooter is caught soon.

The sudden cancellation of Utah authorities' press conference screams one thing: the investigation is racing toward a break.