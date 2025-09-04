Joe Biden’s Head Just Destroyed the Left’s Latest Trump Smear

Over the past week, a Trump death hoax went viral on X, while the very media that looked the other way during President Joe Biden’s obvious physical and cognitive decline suddenly tried to convince the public that President Donald Trump is old and frail. At the same time, outlets and social media accounts were circulating an even more bizarre narrative: that Biden somehow looks healthier than Trump.

“Joe Biden looks healthier than Donald Trump as pair face ongoing medical concerns,” proclaimed The Mirror. Yes, you read that correctly. The same man who can barely finish a sentence was being pushed as a symbol of vitality—because facts don’t matter when narrative-driven desperation takes over.

Leftwing keyboard activists are apparently still very sour about how Biden’s health became such a huge liability for the party and are trying to flip the script on Trump.

In what became a classic case of bad timing for the left’s narrative, pictures and video of Joe Biden over Labor Day weekend showed him with a large head wound.

Joe Biden, 82, seen with massive head wound as former president’s appearance sparks concern https://t.co/0ivzTqMEib pic.twitter.com/Z7ISYnTc5M — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2025

“Former President Joe Biden sparked concern after he was seen with a massive gash on his head while greeting people in Delaware over Labor Day weekend,” the New York Post reported. “Shocking footage shared on social media showed the frail 82-year-old sporting a noticeably red wound across the front of his head, partly hidden by his white hair, while leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach.”

Later, a spokesperson revealed that the reason for the wound was that Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson said Thursday, the latest health challenge for the former president. His spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed the surgery after Inside Edition published video of Biden leaving church in Delaware with a fresh scar on his forehead. She said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains. Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

The left launched its latest smear campaign hoping to rewrite the political narrative, but the effort blew up in its face. By pushing the laughable claim that Biden looks healthier than Trump, they didn’t just insult the public’s intelligence—they showcased the desperation driving their strategy. Americans don’t need media talking points to tell them what’s obvious: Trump remains energetic and engaged, while Biden spent his presidency visibly diminished, both physically and mentally.

Then came the worst possible timing for their narrative. The episode reminded voters that the establishment press doesn’t deal in truth—it manufactures illusions to shield Democrats. In the end, the smear didn’t weaken Trump at all. Instead, it shoved Biden’s frailty back into the spotlight and proved once again just how little trust the media deserves.

