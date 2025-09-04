Joe Biden’s Head Just Destroyed the Left’s Latest Trump Smear

Matt Margolis | 8:35 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Over the past week, a Trump death hoax went viral on X, while the very media that looked the other way during President Joe Biden’s obvious physical and cognitive decline suddenly tried to convince the public that President Donald Trump is old and frail. At the same time, outlets and social media accounts were circulating an even more bizarre narrative: that Biden somehow looks healthier than Trump.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden looks healthier than Donald Trump as pair face ongoing medical concerns,” proclaimed The Mirror. Yes, you read that correctly. The same man who can barely finish a sentence was being pushed as a symbol of vitality—because facts don’t matter when narrative-driven desperation takes over.

Leftwing keyboard activists are apparently still very sour about how Biden’s health became such a huge liability for the party and are trying to flip the script on Trump.

In what became a classic case of bad timing for the left’s narrative, pictures and video of Joe Biden over Labor Day weekend showed him with a large head wound.

“Former President Joe Biden sparked concern after he was seen with a massive gash on his head while greeting people in Delaware over Labor Day weekend,” the New York Post reported. “Shocking footage shared on social media showed the frail 82-year-old sporting a noticeably red wound across the front of his head, partly hidden by his white hair, while leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach.”

Advertisement

Later, a spokesperson revealed that the reason for the wound was that Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

 Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson said Thursday, the latest health challenge for the former president.

His spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed the surgery after Inside Edition published video of Biden leaving church in Delaware with a fresh scar on his forehead.

She said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

The left launched its latest smear campaign hoping to rewrite the political narrative, but the effort blew up in its face. By pushing the laughable claim that Biden looks healthier than Trump, they didn’t just insult the public’s intelligence—they showcased the desperation driving their strategy. Americans don’t need media talking points to tell them what’s obvious: Trump remains energetic and engaged, while Biden spent his presidency visibly diminished, both physically and mentally.

Advertisement

Then came the worst possible timing for their narrative. The episode reminded voters that the establishment press doesn’t deal in truth—it manufactures illusions to shield Democrats. In the end, the smear didn’t weaken Trump at all. Instead, it shoved Biden’s frailty back into the spotlight and proved once again just how little trust the media deserves.

The establishment’s spin machine is out of control—calling Biden “healthier than Trump” insults everyone. PJ Media cuts through the noise. Safeguard the truth: join PJ Media VIP for honest reporting, plus ad-free perks. Promo code FIGHT brings 60% off. Support America First journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

Recommended

The Left’s Crime Narrative Against Trump Just Blew Up in Its Face Matt Margolis
Court Halts Closure of Alligator Alcatraz Catherine Salgado
The FBI Corruption Scandal Just Got a Whole Lot Worse Matt Margolis
Booze, Bigotry, and Beaucoup Bucks: We’re Not NEARLY Done With the Hypocrisy of Rep. Ilhan Omar Scott Pinsker
WATCH: Shouting Match Erupts During Senate Hearing with RFK Jr. Matt Margolis
NY Times in Full 'Republicans Pounce' Mode Over Consequences for Antisemitic Universities Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Real Politico Headline: ‘Trump Denies He’s Dead’
The Idiocracy Is Alive and Well and Living in New York
True Dem Indifference: Illinois Governor Scoffs at Shocking Crime Stats
Advertisement