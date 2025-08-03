The Media’s Russia Hoax Coverage Just Imploded Before Our Eyes

There comes a point where even the most seasoned observers of media bias have to pause and marvel at just how far the mainstream press will go to insulate Democrats from their own deceptions. This latest saga, surrounding the Russian collusion hoax, hasn’t merely reached a new level of absurdity—it’s obliterated every pretense of honest reporting in spectacular fashion.

We’re now witnessing a full-scale meltdown in the legacy media, triggered by the slow release of bombshell documents tied to the infamous Russian collusion narrative. DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s calculated drip of these disclosures has left the press dazed; before they can spin their way out of one revelation, another lands with even greater force, blowing apart their talking points. The impact? Panic, denial, and a frenetic scramble to rewrite reality.

At the center of it all is the “Durham Annex”—a trove of evidence so deeply troubling that the mainstream media can’t afford to look at it objectively. Instead of confronting the contents, Rolling Stone—never shy about running cover for the left—truly jumped the shark with a theory so far-fetched it would make a conspiracy theorist blush.

Get this: according to Rolling Stone, the evidence showing the Russian collusion scandal was itself a hoax is actually... wait for it... Russian disinformation!

It’s almost poetic, in a perverse and cynical way. According to the magazine, “the previously classified documents seem to suggest that some of the supposed 'evidence' Patel and others are touting as proof of their conspiracies was actually fabricated by Russian intelligence.”

This plot twist isn’t arriving in a vacuum. The left’s playbook here is obvious: muddy inconvenient waters with frantic claims and hope the facts get lost in the haze. We’ve seen it before, and you can bet we’ll see it again. This is desperation.

Let’s break down their thesis.

According to Rolling Stone, two emails (dated July 25 and 27, 2016) linking a top Soros operative to a Clinton campaign advisor—found in the Durham Annex—should be dismissed as likely Russian disinformation. Where’s the proof this is Russian disinformation? And how exactly could the Kremlin have predicted—months before the Steele dossier went public—that Democrats would need cover for a bogus collusion narrative?

The timeline alone shatters the narrative. These emails surfaced before the Russia hoax fully took shape and even hinted at the FBI preparing to legitimize the Steele dossier—perfectly aligning with other suppressed evidence of Obama-era interference. But instead of confronting any of it, the media memory-holes the facts to keep the story alive.

Rolling Stone and its allies won’t touch the glaring contradictions because doing so would blow up their entire premise. To buy their version, you’d have to believe Russia infiltrated the Obama administration and U.S. intelligence agencies in advance—planting evidence for a scandal that didn’t even exist yet. It’s a plot so far-fetched, even Hollywood would pass.

For years, Democrats and their media allies leaned on “Russia, Russia, Russia” as the catch-all justification for their attacks on Trump. Now that the narrative is collapsing, they can’t stop. Instead, they double down—layering new conspiracies onto old ones, hoping confusion and fatigue will do what the facts won’t.

But no matter how much gaslighting they deploy, the truth is still the truth—and it’s catching up to them. The American people deserve better than this endless charade, and the reckoning for years of media-driven deception is only just beginning.

