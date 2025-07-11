DNC Chair: The Democratic Party Welcomes Those Who Want to Kill Jews

The Democratic Party has built its brand around “tolerance,” but in reality, that word has become a smokescreen for some of the most extreme, indefensible positions in modern politics. They call it women’s rights, but what they really mean is unrestricted abortion on demand—right up to birth. They label it transgender rights, but we’re talking about grown men exposing themselves to young girls and being celebrated for it. The party’s so-called “big tent” isn’t inclusive—it’s a sanctuary for fringe activism and moral decay. What once passed for liberalism has morphed into a disturbing embrace of chaos, all under the false banner of compassion.

And now the Democrats’ special brand of tolerance includes violent antisemitism.

The party that once prided itself on unity and moral clarity is now so desperate to hold together its crumbling coalition that it’s willing to tolerate, and even embrace, voices that openly flirt with antisemitism. If you needed any more proof that the Democrats have lost their way, look no further than their latest debacle.

DNC Chair Ken Martin, in a moment of astonishing candor, admitted what many on the right have long suspected: The Democratic Party is now so obsessed with “inclusion” that it’s willing to welcome people who refuse to condemn calls for violence against Jews.

During on interview on PBS NewsHour, host Amna Nawaz pressed Martin about Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to dennce the slogan “globalize the intifada”—a phrase that, in the wake of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre, has become a rallying cry for those who want to see violence against Israel and, by extension, Jews worldwide—Martin’s response was telling.

“You know, there's no candidate in this party that I agree 100% of the time with, to be honest with you,” he began. ‘There's things that I don't agree with Mamdani that he said. But at the end of the day, I always believe, as a Democratic Party chair in Minnesota for the last 14 years and now the chair of the DNC, that you win through addition. You win by bringing people into your coalition.”

That’s the DNC Chair Ken Martin, shrugging off Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the vile slogan, saying that such people are welcome in the Democratic Party.

And he wasn’t finished.

“We have conservative Democrats. We have centrist Democrats. We have, uh, labor progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat, which is the leftists. And we win by bringing people into that coalition. And at the end of the day, for me, that's the type of party we're going to lead. We are a big tent party.”

WATCH: Asked about Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the “globalize the intifada” slogan, DNC chair Ken Martin says Democrats are “a big tent party.” pic.twitter.com/ct5bXiFHPl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2025

Let’s be clear: “globalize the intifada” isn’t some harmless slogan. It’s a call for the kind of violent uprising that has left countless innocents dead. When a prominent Democrat can’t even denounce that kind of rhetoric, it’s not a sign of open-mindedness—it’s proof that the party has no moral compass left, if it ever had one. It sends a chilling message: Violent antisemites have a place in today’s Democratic Party. If Democrats truly believe that embracing those who openly call for the death of Jews is politically savvy, they’re deluding themselves. This kind of moral rot already cost them in the last election—and they’re doubling down.

