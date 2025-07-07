DOJ Drops Bombshell Epstein Memo, but Americans Won’t Be Happy With It

Matt Margolis | 9:08 AM on July 07, 2025
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Jeffrey Epstein saga has long been a festering wound for America’s ruling elite — a scandal that pulled back the curtain on the moral rot festering at the highest levels of power. For years, the unanswered questions surrounding Epstein’s mysterious death and the influential figures in his orbit have fueled public distrust and speculation. After months of anticipation over client lists and long-promised documents that could finally expose who’s been protected and why, the Department of Justice and the FBI have now released what they’re calling the final word on the matter.

Let’s just say that a lot of people won’t be happy about it.

After years of stonewalling, the DOJ and FBI have finally released more than ten hours of surveillance footage from the night Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell. Their conclusion? Epstein committed suicide, and nobody entered his cell before his death. 

According to a newly released memo, there’s no evidence of a client list, no blackmail operation, and no conspiracy to silence the man who knew too much. The memo insists that the video “proves” Epstein acted alone, echoing the medical examiner’s original finding.

This is the first time the Trump administration’s Justice Department has officially contradicted the countless conspiracy theories swirling around Epstein’s demise. That’s a big deal, considering that some of the loudest voices in MAGA circles — now including FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino — were once among the skeptics. Both men have now reversed course, publicly stating that Epstein killed himself and that the case is closed.

But does this settle anything? Hardly. The American public has been burned too many times by official narratives that fall apart under scrutiny. Remember the guards who falsified records? The missing footage from a previous suicide attempt? The prison officials who knew Epstein shouldn’t have been left alone? These aren’t wild theories; they’re facts that no one has adequately explained. And now, after years of promising transparency, the DOJ’s big reveal is a memo and a pile of video footage that they say exonerates everyone except the dead man.

This is supposed to be the end of the story. No more charges, no more digging, no more uncomfortable questions for the rich and powerful. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s notorious associate, is already serving her time. The rest, we’re told, is just online fantasy, an “article of faith,” as Axios puts it, among those who refuse to accept the official story.

But the American people aren’t buying it. The timing, the secrecy, the sudden reversal by former skeptics now running the FBI—it all reeks of a cover-up. The DOJ wants you to believe that the world’s most notorious sex trafficker, a man with connections to presidents, princes, and billionaires, took all his secrets to the grave. No client list. No blackmail. Nothing to see here.

The Epstein affair isn’t going away. No matter how many memos are released or how many hours of grainy video are dumped online, the questions will remain. 

While the DOJ and FBI want you to move on, we're committed to digging deeper — exposing what the mainstream media won't touch.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME DOJ FBI JEFFREY EPSTEIN

