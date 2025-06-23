A Trump Critic Supports Trump’s Strike on Iran

Mike Pence hasn’t exactly been lining up to praise Donald Trump since their falling-out after the 2020 election. Their split, sparked by Pence’s refusal to challenge the Electoral College results over unanswered questions of voter fraud, turned their political alliance into a cold war.

Advertisement

But now, in a surprising twist, Pence is siding with Trump on something big: the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites. Despite all the baggage between them, Pence is backing Trump’s decision to take decisive military action, calling it a necessary move to stop Iran from getting the bomb.

This isn't just a political footnote; it's a powerful affirmation of the peace-through-strength doctrine that has been vindicated time and time again.

Pence, who has not shied away from public criticism of his former boss — heck, he ran against him for the Republican nomination last year — rightly acknowledged the gravity and necessity of the moment. Taking to social media, he declared that President Trump “Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran and he should be commended for his decisive leadership.” This is the kind of moral clarity the world needs from American leaders.

For too long, the West has been paralyzed by diplomatic half-measures and wishful thinking while the apocalyptic regime in Tehran marched steadily toward a bomb. Trump acted. As Pence noted, “Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and professionalism of our Armed Forces, America, Israel and the Free World are safer as a result.”

But Pence didn't stop at mere commendation. He urged the administration to see the mission through to its ultimate conclusion. When asked what should come next, his answer was blunt and correct: “Finish the job.” This isn't a call for endless conflict; it's a demand for a permanent solution. An Iranian nuclear weapon is not a problem that can be managed, negotiated, or deterred indefinitely. It must be prevented, period.

Advertisement

Pence elaborated, stating, “I would simply say that we need to – the United States of America needs to – continue to make it clear that we will give Israel whatever they need to finish the job.” This underscores a fundamental reality: Israel is on the front lines of this fight, and its security is inextricably linked to our own.

The former vice president correctly argued that there can be no compromise with a regime that chants "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." The entire Iranian nuclear program, he insisted, “needs to be dismantled or destroyed.” This is not a radical position; it is the only sane one. He made it clear that while negotiations might be possible if Iran capitulates, there can be “no nuclear program of any kind, no enrichment program of any kind.”

President Trump Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran and he should be commended for his decisive leadership. Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 22, 2025

Pence’s support is rooted in a deep understanding of America’s historic role as a defender of freedom and its unbreakable bond with Israel. He also reiterated his support for Trump’s actions on Fox News.

“I couldn’t be more proud of President Trump’s decisive leadership in this moment or the extraordinary professionalism and courage of our armed forces that brought about this historic mission,” he told host Shannon Bream. He framed the strikes as consistent with the administration’s track record, citing its exit from the Iran nuclear deal, military action in Syria, the defeat of ISIS, and the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

Advertisement

“I honestly had no doubt that if the Iranians did not step up and make a deal… President Trump would act, our armed forces would deliver, and that’s just what happened,” Pence added. Despite the political distance between them in recent years,

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he “couldn’t be more proud” of President Trump’s leadership following strikes in Iran. pic.twitter.com/6hQd2ZWrH6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2025

Pence made it clear: when it comes to confronting Iran, Trump got it right.

Even Mike Pence agrees: Trump made the right call on Iran. When a political rival publicly praises Trump’s decisive leadership, you know it was the correct move for America’s security. At PJ Media, we cut through the noise to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off to get exclusive content and support journalism that puts America First.