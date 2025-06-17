Here’s How the Minnesota Shooter Planned His Assassinations

Federal prosecutors say Vance Boelter carried out what they’re calling “political assassinations,” ambushing Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in the dead of night. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson described Boelter’s actions as “the stuff of nightmares,” accusing him of stalking his victims “like prey” before gunning them down “in cold blood.”

Boelter is charged with murdering Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and critically wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Disguised as a cop and wearing a lifelike mask, Boelter allegedly knocked on their doors before opening fire. Officials say two other lawmakers were targeted but survived — likely by chance, not design.

Boelter was arrested Monday night near his farm in Green Isle, Minn., and now faces a slew of federal and state charges, including stalking, firearms violations, and first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he had multiple firearms in his vehicle, along with notebooks containing a hit list of 45 elected officials.

ABC News has more:

He allegedly surveilled his victims' homes and took notes, Thompson said. In a search of a home in north Minneapolis tied to Boelter, authorities seized a list of public officials that had a notation under Melissa Hortman's name reading, "married Mark 2 children 11th term," according to the affidavit. Another notebook included an added notation next to Melissa Hortman's name reading, "Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot," the affidavit said. Thompson outlined the four homes that Boelter allegedly drove to early Saturday. Boelter allegedly first drove to Hoffman's home in Champlin, Minnesota, in a black SUV with emergency lights turned on and a license plate that said "police," Thompson said. Hoffman's "chilling" security camera footage showed the suspect in a black tactical vest, body armor and a "hyper-realistic silicon mask," Thompson said. Armed with a flashlight and a 9 mm Beretta handgun, Boelter allegedly knocked on the front door and repeatedly shouted, "This is the police, open the door!" Thompson said.

When Sen. Hoffman and his wife answered the door, the suspect pretended to be a cop investigating a shooting and asked if they had weapons. But after the couple shouted, “You’re not a cop!” he declared, “This is a robbery,” and forced his way inside, according to prosecutors. When Sen. Hoffman tried to force Boelter out, Boelter shot both him and his wife, according to prosecutors. Their daughter quickly called 911. Just after 2 a.m., Boelter allegedly targeted another state representative’s home in Maple Grove, but the lawmaker and her family were away on vacation, and he left.

Boelter next drove to the home of State Sen. Ann Rest in New Hope and parked nearby, prosecutors say. Around 2:36 a.m., after police were alerted to the Hoffman shooting, an officer was dispatched to Rest’s home. Seeing Boelter’s car parked down the street, the officer initially mistook him for a fellow cop. When she tried to speak with him, Boelter remained silent and stared straight ahead. By the time backup arrived, he had quietly slipped away. Rest later confirmed she was the intended target.

After the Hoffmans were shot, officers also proactively went to the home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park. When two Brooklyn Park officers arrived, they saw Boelter's SUV in the driveway with emergency lights flashing and Boelter standing in front of the house a few feet from the door, Thompson said. When Boelter saw the officers, he allegedly started firing and rushed into the house, killing Hortman and her husband, Thompson said. The Brooklyn Park officers fired at Boelter while he allegedly rushed into the home, but Boelter escaped into the house and out the back, Thompson said.

After the shootings, Boelter allegedly tried to buy an e-bike and a Buick in north Minneapolis around 7 a.m., then went to a bank with a witness and withdrew $2,200 in cash, according to court documents. Hours later, he texted his family: “Dad went to war last night… I don’t wanna say more because I don’t want to implicate anybody.”

In a separate message to his wife, he wrote: “Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation… there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around.”

When authorities searched Boelter’s wife’s car, they found two handguns, roughly $10,000 in cash, and passports for her and her children, the affidavit states.

