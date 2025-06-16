J.K. Rowling Savages Boy George in Blistering Exchange Over Transgender Ideology

Matt Margolis | 11:48 AM on June 16, 2025
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

In a heated social media showdown, author J.K. Rowling once again proved that she’s not backing down from defending women’s rights — this time, by blasting washed-up has-been Boy George on X.

It all began when Rowling posted a sharp critique of gender ideology: 

The tweet, characteristic of Rowling’s unwavering stance, made it clear that she sees modern transgender activism not as a plea for tolerance but as a movement attempting to override biological reality and erase hard-won protections for women, which, of course, is completely true.

Boy George didn’t take kindly to that. He fired back the next day with a vague and juvenile insult:

That was a mistake. Rowling responded with a masterclass in calmly delivered devastation. “There are many differences between us, George, but some are particularly relevant to this debate,” she began, before laying out a brutal point-by-point comparison that eviscerated his credibility.

1. You're a man and I'm a woman. 

2. You've been wealthy and famous since your early 20s. I didn't become well known until I was well over 30. 

3. I've never been given 15 months for handcuffing a man to a wall and beating him with a chain. 

4. I believe in freedom of speech and belief. 

In just four sentences, Rowling managed to expose George’s hypocrisy, highlight his criminal history, and reassert her moral high ground.

But she wasn’t done.

She went on to explain, with searing clarity, why her position is rooted not in privilege but in lived experience: “For more than half my life I was a regular anonymous person. Some of those years were spent in poverty. That’s why I understand the importance of single-sex spaces for women who’re reliant on state-funded services.” Unlike the wealthy celebrities who now perform ideological purity for clout, real-world consequences for women without power, money, or influence inform Rowling's views.

She dismantled the leftist fantasy that gender identity should trump biological sex: “That’s why I have a problem with men ‘identifying’ into women’s rape crisis centres, domestic abuse and homeless shelters that are supposed to be single-sex.” In a swipe at gender ideologues and their male cheerleaders, she pointed out that men — like George — are disproportionately responsible for violent crime, and that’s why sex-based protections exist in the first place.

Then came the dagger.

“For a man who was once all about non-conformity, George, you couldn’t have become more predictably or more tediously conformist.” In other words, Boy George, once a symbol of rebellion, now parrots the approved slogans of the elite, no matter how disconnected they are from reality or the safety of women.

Rowling, again, stood firmly on principle and refused to be silenced. She has repeatedly shown that blue-check celebrities or online mobs don't intimidate her. She’s fighting not for attention but for the truth — and for the women who have no one else willing to speak for them.

