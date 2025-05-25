Can We Send Brittney Griner Back to Russia?

Look, I'm not actually suggesting we ship Brittney Griner back to Moscow (wink, wink), though given her recent behavior, you have to wonder if she learned anything during her extended stay in Russia. The WNBA star (and I use that term loosely) who became a household name for all the wrong reasons is back in the headlines, and once again, it's not for her basketball skills.

Last week, Griner was caught on camera possibly calling Caitlin Clark "trash" and a "f—ing white girl" after fouling out during a game against Clark's team, which (checks notes) is the Indiana Fever. Since no microphone captured this moment of grace and sportsmanship, questions remain about her exact words—but you don’t have to be a lip reader to be able to tell what she said.

“Just a reminder: this is who we traded for the Russian Merchant of Death,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines said in a post on X. “Now imagine if Clark had said the inverse.”

Here's the thing: if Griner said what she's accused of saying about Clark—and, let’s face it, it’s pretty obvious that she did—it reveals exactly the kind of person she really is. Trash talk has been part of sports forever, but racially charged epithets cross a line that should be unacceptable regardless of who's hurling them. And cursing out officials on live television when you know the microphones are hot? That's just plain stupidity.

This isn't the WNBA's first experience with players acting more like reality TV stars than professional athletes. The league has a serious culture problem, and Griner's behavior is just the latest symptom. The incessant "what about me" whining from players like Angel Reese should embarrass everyone involved in women's professional basketball.

When talent like Caitlin Clark comes along, the natural response should be admiration—not resentment laced with racial and ideological bitterness. Yet from the moment she entered the WNBA, that’s exactly what she’s faced. Instead of celebrating Clark's game-changing presence, certain players and media figures have fixated on her race and orientation, branding her success as the product of privilege rather than performance. In a league where black and LGBT players dominate both the court and the conversation, Clark has been painted as an intruder—someone whose popularity is supposedly unearned, despite her record-breaking collegiate career and massive fan appeal. All for having the audacity to be white and straight.

Clark wasn’t just another draft pick—she was the WNBA’s best shot at relevance, a once-in-a-generation athlete with the rare ability to bring mainstream attention to a league struggling for relevance. But rather than rally behind her, the league and its media mouthpieces have leaned into division, using identity politics to create friction and controversy where there should be unity and growth. Even worse, Clark herself has started parroting the very narratives being used to undermine her—embracing guilt instead of pride, and signaling allegiance to the same forces that want to marginalize her.

It’s no mystery why the league keeps floundering. When bad behavior is excused and legitimate stars are targeted, credibility goes out the window. Until the WNBA shows it’s willing to hold its own players accountable and put the game above grievance, this kind of toxic environment will continue to drive away the very fans it needs.

As for Brittney Griner—she’s the poster child for everything wrong with this culture. After everything she’s been through, you’d think there’d be some humility. Instead, she’s doubled down on the same bitter ideology that fuels this mess. Maybe she’s too far gone.

